Best food deals and freebies for Veterans Day 2023
With Veterans Day approaching, lots of fast food restaurants are offering customers discounts and freebies.
November is a month filled with plenty of fast-food deals and offers. With Black Friday approaching, and National Sandwich Day having just passed, fans can pick up some deals on Saturday 11 as a part of Veterans Day.
This is a yearly tradition among fast food establishments, who offer customers some freebies as a gesture of thanks.
This year, there are a ton of participating restaurants that customers can venture to.
List of Veterans Day freebies
- Beef O’ Brady’s – Veterans can enjoy a free meal up to $12.
- Bar Louie – Veterans, both active and retired can grab a complimentary Bar Louie Craft Burger.
- Bad Daddy’s – Active and retired veterans can pick up a free All American Burger and fries.
- Bonefish Grill – Veterans can grab a Bang Bang shrimp and a soft beverage.
- Brass Tap – The chain are offering a free Pub Burger.
- Chili’s – Veterans can choose a complimentary select entrée at any Chili’s restaurant.
- Cracker Barrel – Here, veterans can grab a free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake.
- Tim Hortons – Grab a free hot Small Coffee.
- Red Robin – Pick up a free Red’s Big Tavern Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries.
- Old Chicago – Veterans will receive a complimentary lunch entree from a special 11/11 menu.
- Sizzler – Active and retired personnel will receive a free lunch.
- Hooters – Free meal from the special menu.
- Applebee’s – Get a free entrée from the special menu.
Please note that the deals above pertain to the US only, and some locations may vary.
