Best food deals and freebies for Veterans Day 2023

With Veterans Day approaching, lots of fast food restaurants are offering customers discounts and freebies.

November is a month filled with plenty of fast-food deals and offers. With Black Friday approaching, and National Sandwich Day having just passed, fans can pick up some deals on Saturday 11 as a part of Veterans Day.

This is a yearly tradition among fast food establishments, who offer customers some freebies as a gesture of thanks.

This year, there are a ton of participating restaurants that customers can venture to.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

List of Veterans Day freebies

Please note that the deals above pertain to the US only, and some locations may vary.

Article continues after ad

Tech fans can also pick up some great deals from Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale. They’re giving customers offers on a range of different items, including TVs, laptops, and games.