How to do the viral height comparison trend on TikTok

TikTok users are going viral by using a height comparison chart that lets you see how tall you are compared to other people. Here’s how to take part in the trend.

TikTok is the best place to go to find the latest trends and challenges online, with users constantly coming up with new ways to go viral on the platform.

The latest craze to take over the short-form video app is a popular height comparison website, that lets you see how you would look like standing next to celebrities, friends, or anyone in-between.

We’ve all read the listed heights of our favorite celebrities or friends, but it’s quite another thing to visualize that in a direct comparison. By transforming dry figures into graphics, the tool brings an element of surprise and a dash of reality to our understanding of heights.

Whether it’s to measure your stature against a Hollywood A-lister, your crush, or even to settle height disputes among your friends, this tool has it all covered. Here’s how to use it.

How to use the height comparison tool

The height comparison tool that’s going viral on TikTok is a website of its own, and it’s called hikaku sitatter. To try it out, simply follow these steps:

Go to the hikaku sitatter website. Enter the names of the people you are comparing. You can add up to 10 people on the height chart. Select their genders. Enter the height of each person in centimeters. The tool will display a comparison chart, revealing how the chosen people stack up against each other.

To share this on TikTok, take a screenshot of the result or use your phone’s screen record function, then upload it as a video on your account.

As well as comparing the heights of people with one another, the website also lets you compare people with the sizes of objects, such as a vending machine, a blackboard, a futon mattress, and more.