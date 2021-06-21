How to do the viral beer poster TikTok trend

Curating the true potential of gaming and esports.
Published: 21/Jun/2021 11:05by Georgina Smith
TikTok users are going viral by using their summer pics to create a refreshing beer advertisement poster, and making your own is surprisingly simple.
As short-form video app TikTok continues to grow in popularity at a rapid rate, users have been looking for interesting ways to jazz up their videos and make them stand out from the crowd.
In the past, people have created things like Vogue covers, album covers, and more, producing some really cool results. Sometimes users will use TikTok’s in-app editing features, and on other occasions will outsource to different apps to bring something new to TikTok.
The ‘beer poster’ trend is one such challenge that requires you to use another app, but the process is actually fairly simple.
@haley_holder03As you can see I like making these right before I work ##fyp ##beerposter ##foryoupage♬ YEAH – Kylee :]
The trend sees people use their best summer pics, while arranging logos and beer bottles around them in an artful way using an editing app, to create something that looks like it could actually be a real advertisement.
Videos recreating the editing look are getting tens and thousands of likes, and more people are trying to think of new ways they can innovate on the trend.
Although this trend does require using an app other than TikTok, the process of recreating your own image still isn’t overly complicated.
