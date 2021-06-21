How to do the viral beer poster TikTok trend

TikTok users are going viral by using their summer pics to create a refreshing beer advertisement poster, and making your own is surprisingly simple.

As short-form video app TikTok continues to grow in popularity at a rapid rate, users have been looking for interesting ways to jazz up their videos and make them stand out from the crowd.

In the past, people have created things like Vogue covers, album covers, and more, producing some really cool results. Sometimes users will use TikTok’s in-app editing features, and on other occasions will outsource to different apps to bring something new to TikTok.

The ‘beer poster’ trend is one such challenge that requires you to use another app, but the process is actually fairly simple.

The trend sees people use their best summer pics, while arranging logos and beer bottles around them in an artful way using an editing app, to create something that looks like it could actually be a real advertisement.

Videos recreating the editing look are getting tens and thousands of likes, and more people are trying to think of new ways they can innovate on the trend.

Recreate the ‘beer poster’ trend on TikTok

Although this trend does require using an app other than TikTok, the process of recreating your own image still isn’t overly complicated.

Download and launch the app PicsArt. Select the plus button at the bottom of the screen to open a new image. Tap ‘sticker,’ and then type ‘beer’ into the search bar. Select the brand you want to use, and choose from a selection of bottles and logos. If you want to put yourself in front of a logo, position a sticker so it’s slightly covering your face or body. Select the eraser icon from the top of the screen, then tap ‘erase’ again to brush out the part of the logo covering you. Add in any extra stickers you want to, and play around with the filters and effects until you have an image you’re happy with. Click the save button at the top to import to your camera roll.

The process isn’t overly complicated and can leave you with the perfect beer poster to share with your followers on TikTok.