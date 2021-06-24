How to do the Spotify Instagram story trend on TikTok

Curating the true potential of gaming and esports.
Published: 24/Jun/2021 18:12by Georgina Smith
TikTok users have been using some simple editing techniques to turn their Instagram stories into a Spotify music player using their own images.
There’s never any shortage of new trends on TikTok, with new challenges popping up on a constant basis, and many of them going insanely viral.
In particular, people enjoy putting the editing capabilities of the most popular apps to use, and sharing the results of their various experiments to TikTok.
While June has seen the rise of the ‘beer poster’ trend, in the past users have made their own Vogue covers, and even made some pretty realistic album covers as part of a trend that went hugely viral.
Now users are taking it a step further, and using Instagram stories to create their own custom Spotify screen. People take pictures of themselves, and using a series of simple tricks make it look as though they are part of the app.
@catalina.isabella6Trying the new insta story trend✨ ##instagram ##trend ##fyp ##PrimeDayDealsDance♬ Cigarette Daydreams (Unpeeled) – Cage The Elephant
Although there are quite a few steps involved, the Spotify look can be achieved with a series of features available natively within Instagram. Here’s how to try it for yourself.
The process is fairly lengthy, but you can get creative with stickers, songs, and images you use, and have a chance at going viral on TikTok by uploading your video there.
