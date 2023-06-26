How to do the Simpsons trend on TikTok

TikTok users have filmed themselves turning into Simpsons characters. With their distinct yellow skin tones and unique features, the results are hilarious. Here’s how you can take part in the trend.

The Simpsons has been a well-loved TV show since the first episode aired in 1989. With its distinct yellow characters and humourous storylines, it’s a show people can’t seem to get enough of, even after 34 seasons.

The TV show has also made its way onto the TikTok app, most recently in the form of a trend where users use an AI filter to see what they would look like as a Simpsons character.

Here’s everything you need to know about turning yourself into a Simpsons character.

How to do the AI Simpsons trend on TikTok

If you want to take part in the trend and see what you would like if you lived in the Simpsons universe, here’s how you do it.

Open TikTok

Click on the plus button to open the camera.

to open the camera. Tap, on the effects button, then the magnifying glass.

button, then the Search ‘AI face,’ and scroll until you find the filter of the same name.

and scroll until you find the filter of the same name. Select the filter, and move your face so it fits in the template.

and move your face so it fits in the template. Wait for the countdown so that your picture is taken.

so that your picture is taken. In the textbox underneath ‘transform into,’ type something like: “The Simpsons, The Simpsons art style, The Simpsons color palette”

type something like: “The Simpsons, The Simpsons art style, The Simpsons color palette” Tap ‘Create,’ and wait for your result to load.

Users have been loving sharing the results of this filter, with a majority getting hilarious results from it.

You can also try the popular ‘SpongeBob voice’ filter on TikTok, which makes any voice sound as though the popular cartoon character is speaking

