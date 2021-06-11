How to do the Cartoon Challenge going viral on Twitter and Facebook - Dexerto

A new trend that sees people turn their ordinary profile pictures into uncanny cartoon faces is sweeping Twitter and Facebook. Here’s how to try the fun effect out for yourself.

TikTok has been the go-to place for viral filters and trends over the past year, popularizing a variety of different effects such as the Versailles Run filter that end up taking the app by storm.

However, that doesn’t mean that other popular platforms are done being the generators of viral trends, as a fun effect has started spreading throughout Twitter and Facebook, getting social media users looking to try the filter out for themselves.

The Cartoon Challenge, as it’s being referred to online, sees participants use an app to turn pictures of their own faces into cartoon creations that look like they could have come out of an animated movie.

Some are using it to create new profile pictures, and others are trying it on images of friends or famous faces to see how different people will look once put through the effect.

How to get a cartoon profile picture

If you want to try out the effect, you will need to download a third-party app first, but fortunately, the process is very simple.

Download an app named ‘Voilà AI Artist Cartoon Photo.’ Select 3D Cartoon. Tap ‘Allow Access’ do give the app access to your camera roll. Select the photo you want to turn into a cartoon. Wait for it to process and check out your results, and tap the arrow at the top to save and share the image to social media.

The process of getting this fun filter is a simple one, but allows you to easily join in on the Cartoon Challenge on Facebook, Twitter, and beyond.