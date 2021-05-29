How to play Connect 4 on Twitter: Templates, emojis & more - Dexerto

Connect 4, also known as Four in a Row, is one of the most classic games in history. Recently, there has been a trend of people playing it on Twitter. But how does it work?

Connect 4 is a simple but very entertaining game. Basically a more complex version of tic-tac-toe, players have to drop their relevant tile on a six-by-seven length board until they achieve four tiles of their color in a row. This can be done vertically, horizontally, or diagonally.

When Twitter raised its 140 characters tweet limit to 280, it became a prime location for all budding Connect 4 pros looking to broadcast their wit and intelligence to the world at large.

It’s reached the point that even Call of Duty League teams are giving it a crack on their official accounts, with London Royal Ravens having their misery compounded after a 3-2 series loss to Dallas Empire with a trouncing on Connect 4.

We're having some tech difficulties. Give us a moment…. — London Royal Ravens (@RoyalRavens) May 28, 2021

Ways to play Connect 4 on Twitter

So, how can you play Connect 4? There are a couple of options. The first is to manually create a board that is seven characters across and six characters tall by using the white circle emoji.

We’ve put a basic board together for you below. Simply swap out your color with the white circle of your choice.

But remember to work your way up from the bottom: your circles should not disobey the laws of physics. 🔴🟡

⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️

⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️

⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️

⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️

⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️

⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️



Your second option is to use a Connect 4 bot, like @BotConnectFour, which has an easy three-step process for setting up your game.

START: mention @BotConnectFour , type “new” followed by a space, & mention the user you want to play with. PLAY: reply to the board on your turn with the number of the column you want to play in. WIN: when you get 4 in a row!

So there you have it. Two different ways of playing Connect 4 on Twitter and of showing off your intellect to your followers.