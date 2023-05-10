How much money can you earn from TikTok?

TikTok has just about taken over the internet in recent years and people are even turning to the platform as full-time content creators. But how much can you actually earn from the platform?

Even though the app was only released in 2016, TikTok has quickly grown to be a big hit across the world, with a current estimate of 1.6 billion by the end of 2022, according to Business of Apps.

With some creators allegedly earning up to 20 million dollars in a year, we can’t help to wonder how you actually get paid – and how do you get paid from the app?

Just like other social media platforms, it is possible to earn money from doing brand deals as posts on the app. But what makes TikTok unique is that they also pay their users directly if they gain enough views. Here’s how much you could get paid on the platform.

How much does TikTok pay?

TikTok is unique as it has its own Creator Fund. This pays creators between 2 and 4 cents for every 1,000 views. This means you might expect $20 to $40 after reaching a million views. At the moment, TikTok does not pay you for the amount of likes a video gets.

This might be less than you imagined, as some of the biggest creators have been deemed millionaires. In 2021, MrBeast revealed that he’d earned $14,910.92 from TikTok’s Creator Fund, even though he had over 32.5 million followers on TikTok at the time.

PIXABAY Creators can earn money by posting on TikTok

Most of the money that creators get paid comes from brand deals. If you’re a big enough creator, this can earn you upwards of $80,000 for just one post. That’s right, you could basically buy a house by just doing one brand deal.

How can you get paid on TikTok?

Even though you might not earn much, in order for the platform to start paying you for your content, there are a few requirements that you need to pass. These are as follows:

Be located in the US, UK, France, Germany, Spain or Italy

Be at least 18 years of age

Have at least 10,000 followers

Have at least 100,000 video views in the last 30 days

Have an account that abides by TikTok Community Guidelines and terms of service

If you pass these requirements, you can start earning some cash from the platform.

For more entertainment news and other more of our TikTok stories, head over to check out our coverage.