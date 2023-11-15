Horse goes viral over forcing plane to emergency land after escaping

A flight heading from New York to Belgium was suddenly forced to turn back when suddenly a horse escaped its cargo hold and started to run riot at 30,000 feet.

The Air Atlanta Icelandic flight was set to travel from JFK Airport in New York to Liege, Belgium when it set off on its 12 hour intended journey on November 9, 2023.

However, it only made it just 30 minutes of the way through, before the airplane was forced to make an unexpected U-turn, which has sent the internet into a frenzy.

A voice transmission made by the pilots to Air Traffic Control has revealed that bizzarely the plane suddenly had to turn back due to a horse escaping mid-flight.

Plane emergency lands after Horse escapes at 30,000 feet

In the clip courtesy of LiveAtc, the pilots can be heard confirming that the flight only made it off the coast of Boston before they had no choice but to fly back after staff was unable to “secure the horse.”

“We are a cargo plane with a live animal, a horse, on board. The horse managed to escape its stall. There’s no issue with flying, but we need to go back to New York as we can’t resecure the horse.” One of the pilots could be heard saying in a YouTube video which recreated the route with the live audio.

In order to return back safetly they first had to dispose of around 20 tonnes of fuel right into the Atlantic, where the pilots instructed that vetenarian aid would be needed upon landing at JFK Airport.

Despite the horse being understandably unsettled from breaking free mid-air, it was able to safetly make it’s way off the plane. The flight then re-took off at 6:35 PM and arrived successfully in Belgium at around 6:49 am on November 10.

Air Atlanta Icelandic at the time of writing, has not yet issued an official statement in response to the situation.

