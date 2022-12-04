Haruka Karibu joins VShojo as VTuber agency celebrates second anniversary

Hailing from Perth, Andrew is Dexerto's Australian Managing Editor stranded in the middle of nowhere. They love telling stories across all games and esports, but they have a soft spot for League of Legends and Rainbow Six. Oh, and they're also fascinated by the rise of VTubers. You can contact Andrew at andrew.amos@dexerto.com

Long-time “friend” of VShojo, Haruka Karibu, has finally joined the US-based agency as part of the group’s second anniversary. The Canadian caribou has featured in numerous lore videos for the group, but is now a fully-fledged part of the family.

VShojo has been slowly expanding as of 2022. The US-based VTuber agency was once an enigma in the space with their small roster of established English-speaking talents, but they have continued to go from strength to strength as the year goes on.

The agency’s second anniversary across late November and early December was expected to be a massive affair, and now the biggest news of all has landed with long-time friend of the group, Haruka Karibu, finally joining their ranks.

The Canadian caribou debuted as a VTuber in May 2020, and quickly cemented herself as a fan-favorite in the indie scene with 175,000 followers. She has been on numerous collaborations with VShojo in the past as one of their extended friends, especially with the likes of Zentreya.

She debuted for the group on December 3 with her own lore video as the VShojo cinematic universe continues to grow. Haruka also debuted a new model, a fresh lick of paint to commemorate the new beginning.

More than 25,000 viewers showed up to celebrate.

“I am so proud and happy for my best friend to join us in this adventure,” Zentreya tweeted as her debut was streaming. “We met barely 2 years almost, and here she is. I love her so much and she is the sweetest dork I have ever gotten to be friends with.”

It’s a big moment for VShojo, which continues to grow ever slowly by recruiting top independent talents into their ranks. Now it’s Haruka’s time in the sun, but eyes will drift towards who the agency will bring on next.