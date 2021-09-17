Rapper Tyga hits back at Nikita Dragun after she ‘exposed’ him sliding into DMs

Tyga has responded after influencer Nikita Dragun ‘exposed’ the fact that he DMed her in her new music video.

Nikita Dragun is a YouTuber with over 3 million subscribers, who posts content about makeup, beauty, and often collaborates with other popular influencers on the platform.

On September 15, the star caused a stir after she uploaded a short music video to Instagram for her song she simply titled ‘D*ck.’

In the video, Nikita showed screenshots of several influential people who had slid into her DMs like model Michael Yerger and iconic rapper Tyga.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venus Xtravaganza (@nikitadragun)

However, the video was met with a great deal of backlash from people who slammed Nikita for trying to “expose” or “out” the people that had messaged her.

Advertisement

Tyga responds to Nikita Dragun

Not long after, Tyga decided to respond to the controversy on Twitter by quote tweeting a screenshot from the video someone had sent him, asking him to explain.

Read More: Jaden Hossler slams claims that he will cheat on Nessa Barrett

“My company shot and directed a music video for her a while back that never dropped,” he wrote. “Not sure why she added my likeness to this.”

My company shot and directed a music video for her a while back that never dropped .Not sure why she added my likeness to this. https://t.co/lMbI6SPTeZ — T-Raww (@Tyga) September 16, 2021

Shortly after, he posted an additional tweet that read: “Ladies and gentlemen clout kills.”

Ladies and gentlemen clout kills — T-Raww (@Tyga) September 16, 2021

Nikita went on to clarify on Twitter clarify that she “did NOT hook up with every guy in the video,” going on to add: “it’s so hard to believe that a man can just be friends with a Trans Women. that is UR narrative. this song is a celebration for my community. and my sisters. Trans Women are the future.”

Advertisement

y’all are so quick to sexualize Trans Women. i did NOT hook up with every guy in the video. it’s so hard to believe that a man can just be friends with a Trans Women. that is UR narrative. this song is a celebration for my community. and my sisters. Trans Women are the future. — Nikita Dragun The First Trans Popstar (@NikitaDragun) September 16, 2021

The video is continuing to cause debate across social media.