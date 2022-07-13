Han Solo actor Alden Ehrenreich joins MCU show Ironheart

Eleni Thomas . 2 hours ago

An upcoming Marvel project is adding a well-known actor to the cast: Disney+ show Ironheart is bringing in Star Wars actor Alden Ehrenreich, who played Han Solo in the 2018 prequel film, as the show’s star power continues to expand.

The MCU is beginning to round out its cast for the new show Ironheart, and as first reported by Deadline, Alden Ehrenreich will be joining the show. Any specifics on his role are still a secret, however, it is likely he will have a large role in the series.

Alden Ehrenreich joining Ironheart will also serve as the actor’s second role in a big Disney project.

More people will know Ehrenreich for his starring role in the Han Solo prequel film, Solo: A Star Wars Story. Since the 2018 Star Wars film, the actor has been busy starring in a variety of other films. Most recently, Ehrenreich was starring in the Peacock series adaptation of Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World. The actor has also been in the films Blue Jasmine, Rules Don’t Apply and Hail, Caesar!

Ironheart will tell the story of a more recently established Marvel hero

Marvel Comics The Ironheart character is a relative newcomer in the Marvel comics but fans are excited to see her brought to life

Many details about the show are still a mystery. However, we do know that Ironheart will follow the Marvel character, Riri Williams. In the comics, the character is a genius inventor who creates a suit of armour similar to the stature of Tony Stark’s most advanced Iron Man suits.

While her main hero alias is Ironheart, she is also known in the comics by the name Lady Ironheart and in some cases has even taken on the Iron Man mantle. Ironheart herself will be played by newcomer Dominique Thorne. The character is first set to appear in the Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever which will be releasing later in 2022.

Ironheart’s first appearance was in volume 2 of the 2016 comic series The Invincible Iron Man. Williams looks up to Tony Stark and he serves as a big influence on her work and character. She has gone on to team up with many other young heroes. Most notably, Miles Morales’ Spider-man and Kamala Khan’s Ms Marvel.

With the Disney+ Ms Marvel show currently streaming, the chances of these two characters meeting up in the MCU is absolutely possible.

The Ironheart cast also includes the likes of Anthony Ramos, Manny Montana, Lyric Ross and Harper Anthony. The show also has Chinaka Hodge working as the lead writer for the season.