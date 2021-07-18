H3H3’s Ethan Klein roasts James Charles after social media return

H3H3’s Ethan Klein has called out beauty YouTuber James Charles on Twitter after the influencer returned to social media following his controversy.

James Charles came under fire online in March after he was hit with several accusations of inappropriately messaging underage boys. The Youtuber posted an apology video titled ‘Holding Myself Accountabe’ shortly after, and then went silent on social media for several months.

He returned to the internet on July 2 with a new video titled ‘An Open Conversation’ in which he addressed the controversy, and talked about his experiences.

However, he was heavily criticized for his decision to return, and also the fact that he chose to delete his original apology, some even calling him “sick.”

H3H3 productions’ Ethan Klein has been vocal about the allegations towards James on his podcast and social media channels, openly critical of the star.

Now, one of his tweets commenting on a new image that James posted to Instagram has garnered a substantial amount of likes on Twitter.

In the image, the influencer is seen sitting on a games machine at an arcade, which he captioned, “game over.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Charles (@jamescharles)

Ethan uploaded the same image to Twitter, captioning it: “James Charles is repairing his image of being a predator of young boys by hanging out in an arcade where young boys frequent with his fly down.”

At the time of writing the image had over 44,000 likes and 2000 retweets, with people piling into the comments to share their opinion on the beauty influencer.

James Charles is repairing his image of being a predator of young boys by hanging out in an arcade where young boys frequent with his fly down. pic.twitter.com/arHSBTk7P1 — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) July 16, 2021

Some agreed with Ethan’s comments, saying that James was “deliberately mocking” the situation, whereas others claimed that he was being “a little hard” on him.

As the YouTuber continues with his plan to return to social media, not everyone agrees that he should be allowed back, with the backlash against him ongoing