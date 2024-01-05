Supporters of Gypsy Rose Blanchard have spoken out to express their concerns about her future after the release of her documentary series, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, and her Instagram fame.

The case of Gypsy Rose is a complex one. For years, she and her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard, appeared to be an inspiring tale of a mother’s dedication to her severely ill daughter. However, when Dee Dee was found stabbed to death in their home in 2015, the truth came to light: the seemingly dedicated mom had Munchausen syndrome by proxy (MBP), a form of abuse where a caregiver deliberately makes a dependent person appear sick.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It later transpired that Gypsy Rose and her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn formulated and executed a plan to murder Dee Dee in a bid for Gypsy to escape the long-term abuse she had suffered. While Godejohn was sentenced to life in prison without parole, Gypsy was released last month after serving eight of her ten-year term.

Since then, Gypsy has risen to online fame, earning 6.5 million followers on Instagram while sharing updates about her life with family, friends, and her husband, Ryan Anderson. She’s also at the center of a new docu-series, leaving a number of her supporters fearing for her future.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Gypsy Rose supporters fear future after documentary series

A number of followers have taken to Reddit to express their concerns, including one who suggested that “people inevitably will make fun of her or cancel her,” highlighting a recent explicit Instagram comment she made about her husband. Another finds it “scary” to imagine “where her life will be after all attention is gone.”

In the first post, shared by u/cokezerof4g, they said: “Gypsy was in prison for a while, and before that she was locked up by her own mother. She doesn’t know how much of the internet and social media these days works.”

Article continues after ad

They continued: “If Gypsy doesn’t know about some specific trend or social justice topic she will be canceled or called out in a bad way… People are watching with sharp detail, she receives millions of likes on every Instagram post, it feels like we’re waiting for the massive love to become massive hate, like it usually happens with celebrities or public figures.

Article continues after ad

Instagram/@gypsyrose_a_blanchard

“I feel for Gypsy, I would hire a publicist or someone useful if I were her… She recently commented on one of her husband’s pics about how her husband’s d*ck was fire… Now this is normal… yes I laughed at it, but it doesn’t mean she won’t post stuff like that anymore.

Article continues after ad

“She could become a walking meme, I don’t think she would be a normal influencer, I think she will become someone people make fun of but feel bad for her at the same time.”

Dozens of people agree, with one replying: “People are already making fun of and cringing at some of the stuff she posts and says. After that blunt comment she made about her husband’s d*ck and his response, someone said they’re like ‘that weird couple from high school’.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“She needs guidance,” said another, while a third added, “I think she needs a manager. I hate that but it’s the world we live in and if she’s serious about becoming an advocate and having a large social media presence then I really think she needs a good management/pr team.”

The second post by u/Born-Brilliant-1959 focused more on what might happen if the media attention dies down, writing: “Why do so many people believe Gypsy Rose won’t return to prison or end up on the news for something horrible she’s done? I understand she’s probably inherited her grandmother’s and mother’s mental illness. On top of that, she’s had a spotlight on her from a very young age.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“It didn’t stop there, while she was in prison she’s done numerous interviews, wrote a book, and now out there profiting off of all these interviews in the news that continue to surround her. The world has continued to cheer her on. Has anyone besides myself thought about where she’ll be once all this attention dies down?”

Instagram/@gypsyrose_a_blanchard

They finished the post by writing: “It’s actually scary to think that soon she’ll be in the real world once the news and everyone else is done having her name in their mouths.”

Article continues after ad

In response, one Redditor said: “If she chooses to stay in the public eye I’m guessing she’ll be involved in some scandals here and there and end up with a TLC show of some sort.

Article continues after ad

“I hope I’m wrong and she has a wonderful smooth transition into her new life, but my hopes aren’t high. Based on how her husband fully engaged in the middle school Instagram clapback I’m guessing she doesn’t have the best support system to guide her.”

Article continues after ad

On the other side of the fence, one wrote, “For someone who made their mother a pretty penny by being absolutely exploited her entire life, she deserves every dime she makes now from sharing the horrific details of her time suffering from FDIA,” but another suggested, “She deserves it sure but its not healthy for her.”

Article continues after ad

You can read more about the Gypsy Rose case here, how to watch The Prison Confessions of Gypse Rose Blanchard here, and check out our other documentaries coverage below:

Article continues after ad

Natalia Speaks ending explained | Natalia Grace’s real age | Is Kristine Barnett in jail? | Where is Natalia Grace now? | Great Photo, Lovely Life explained | Love Has Won’s “3D” hospital | How did John Gotti die? | Who Killed Jill Dando? | Where is Gypsy Rose Blanchard now? | Russell Brand most shocking moments | Scouts Honor explained | The Isabella Nardoni Case | Who are the Duggars?