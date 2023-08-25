Groom sparks debate after walking down the aisle to a Future song

Social media has reacted to a groom walking down the aisle to a Future song, sparking a debate about his ‘toxicity.’

During a recent summer wedding, a groom stood before an outside venue full of friends and family where he would soon await his wife as she walked down the aisle.

Though the tradition of a wedding is to prioritize the bride, this groom had other intentions, taking hold of the ceremony and making it his own, as he chose to walk down the aisle to a rap song by Future.

Now that a video of the groom’s wedding entrance has gone viral, social media has reacted, debating on whether or not his actions were acceptable.

Twitter says the new marriage is “doomed from the start”

In a pink and white rose-covered wedding ceremony, a bride and groom said their vows for better or for worse.

However, before the bride made her way down the aisle, the groom made his entrance to await his soon-to-be wife.

But this was no ordinary entrance, as the groom clearly wanted to make a statement of his own in front of his closest friends and family.

Not only did the groom steal the show with his white and black tuxedo with a classic bow tie, but he also surprised his guests with a Future song as he walked towards the marriage officiant.

The song he chose was ‘I’m dat N—’ which consists of flagrant lyrics such as, “I turn average b—hs to a Popstar.”

Additional lyrics to the song include, “A boss, my left wrist a faucet (brr). My ring cost, it’s pink like an ostrich (brr). I feel lost, this b— got herself hostage (brr). I done got exhausted, runnin’ through the money (brr).”

However, the groom chose to walk down the aisle to the chorus of the song which repeatedly said, “hot, hot, hot, I’m dat N—.”

Since the groom’s video has gone viral, viewers have debated his behavior with some calling him “toxic,” as well as, “corny and lame as hell.”

Others urged people to let the man live his best life, saying, “If you can’t vibe to your favorite song on your wedding day, what’s the point of getting married!? Anybody mad at this is mad at themselves.”

While another agreed, saying, “It’s your day, live it your way,” and “Let that man vibe.”

However, there were also people who claimed that the relationship was “doomed from the start.” While another concurred, saying, “Don’t expect him to be faithful.”

Though there was no follow-up video regarding the bride’s entrance, the wedding guests were elated to see the groom having such a good time. There have also been no comments from the groom on his choice of song and decision to woo the crowd with his unique walk down the aisle.

