Groom slammed on TikTok after being carried to aisle in a coffin

A groom went viral on TikTok after shocking guests, by turning up to his wedding in a coffin that was carried down the aisle.

One baffled wedding guest filmed and shared a clip of the groom, as he made the bizarre choice to be carried into the outdoor ceremony in a black coffin.

“Is this a funeral?? No, this is how my friend decided to walk down the aisle,” tobz88 wrote over the video, which has amassed over 8.3 million views.

During the 1-minute clip, dramatic music is heard playing in the background, as a car arrives before the coffin is taken out of the trunk by six attendees.

The wedding guests appeared confused at first, and then stunned when the groom popped out of the black coffin, after it was placed near the makeshift altar. One of the groomsmen shook his head in disbelief.

“Tell me you’re dramatic without telling me you’re dramatic,” the video was captioned.

Groom slammed over coffin stunt

In the comments, most TikTok users were less than impressed with the groom for showing up in a coffin.

“Tell me you don’t want to get married without telling me,” one wrote.

“They all were so embarrassed. I’d be embarrassed as well, no offense,” another added. “We would be divorced before we said I do,” a third shared.

“If I were his wife I wouldn’t have married him, I’d take it as ‘his life was over,'” someone else said. “And as a friend I wouldn’t go, I’d be too embarrassed.”

Others, however, thought the bizarre move was hilarious.

“Is this a ’till death do us part’ version for the man to note,” one user joked.

“When you’ve been dying to walk down the aisle,” another quipped. “‘Over my dead body’ was taken way too seriously here,” someone else added.