Woman goes viral revealing why she has a coffin in her bedroom

A TikToker by the name of ExtraSadSpice has gone viral on the app after revealing why she keeps a full-sized coffin in her bedroom.

With over a billion users on TikTok, there’s no doubt that the occasional wild story will make its way to the FYP.

Lately, we’ve seen an Instacart worker tearing apart their work environment, Reese’s Cups with maggots in them, and even someone getting charged thousands for a coffee.

Now, TikToker ExtraSadSpice has gone viral after revealing that she has a full-sized coffin in her bedroom to “hide away from her problems.”

TikToker keeps a coffin in her bedroom

Shared on October 18, the TikToker’s video has since been viewed nearly a million times. In it, she shows off the coffin a little bit and explains why she wanted it in the first place.

“Yes, I keep a full real coffin in my bedroom. I got it from a place called Casket Builder Supply. The total size is 6 foot 8 and you definitely need someone’s help putting it together,” she said.

“I always wanted a coffin in my room to hide away from my problems. The first time I asked my parents if I could build a coffin bed and they said no, that would be weird. Joke’s on them, I have one now.

“It’s a great way of weeding out potentially bad dates cause ain’t no one wanna hang out with someone with a coffin in their room.”

ExtraSadSpice also revealed that there are about four inches of memory foam in the bottom, and she regularly sleeps inside of it.

Viewers were quick to flood the comments with their thoughts about the coffin situation.

“Honestly this sounds lit for night shift workers. Little extra sound proofing, lid keeps the light out. Vampires were onto something here,” one user replied.

Another commented: “Honestly I would love a memory foam padded box to hide in, especially if my migraines came back. I would close the lid tho.”

“I would hide in there when guests were over then if any came into my room I’d just giggle and they wouldn’t know where it came from,” a third said.

For more news and other viral stories, head over to check out our coverage.