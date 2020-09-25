Griffin Johnson removes Dixie D’Amelio diss from Spotify & Apple Music

After receiving a significant amount of backlash from fans and friends alike, TikToker Griffin Johnson has removed the diss track he wrote about ex-girlfriend Dixie D’Amelio from streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music.

When he first dropped the song on September 20, it immediately took off online with his friends hyping it up and, as expected, many of Dixie’s fans from TikTok kicking off online.

While Griffin never said the track itself was explicitly about Dixie or new flame Noah Beck, it had clear allusions to the two and references that appear to be about his former relationship with Dixie.

Now, though, it appears he may be looking to backtrack.

After Dixie used the song as a backing track for a TikTok to expose Griffin’s infidelity with screenshots of his messages to other girls, it picked up even more steam and the situation began to grow bigger than it already was.

Even Bryce Hall got involved, slamming the Hype House for their reactions to the track, calling out their “disgusting habits” as a result.

Now, though, it looks like the backlash has become too much, as Johnson has removed the song from both Spotify and Apple Music.

It’s unclear why Griffin decided to do this, as he has not commented publicly on the issue, but the lyric track remains live on his YouTube channel for his fans to keep listening.

Whether or not this video gets removed eventually, or the track returns to streaming services, remains to be seen. He received plenty of backlash for the track, and perhaps didn't expect to be exposed by Dixie as a result, so he might be regretting his decision to release the song right now.