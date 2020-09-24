Dixie D'Amelio slams toxic trolls for bullying Taio Cruz off TikTok

Rapper Taio Cruz has left viral video sharing app TikTok after he revealed that the most “negative experience” of his life took place in his only few days on the site, with even influencers like Dixie D’Amelio calling out those who bullied him off the platform.

Taio Cruz is a popular singer and rapper who made a name for himself through smash hits such as Dynamite in 2009, which now has over 99 million views on YouTube.

His busy career has garnered him a sizeable fanbase, and as a way to connect with those fans he decided to join the ranks of celebrities such as Cardi B and Jason Derulo by signing up to TikTok.

However, he clearly realized that TikTok was not all it was cracked up to be, as hate toward the star quickly began to pile up. After only being on the app for under the week, he released a now-deleted post announcing that due to the intensely toxic environment, he would no longer be using it.

WHO BULLIED TAIO CRUZ OFF TIK TOK pic.twitter.com/UBToHP8E6W — han (@jasminemilkteea) September 23, 2020

“Never in my life have I had a more negative experience than my past few days on here,” he wrote. “Take care of your mental health, and be kind to each other. To those that have love for me, thank you. This community is not for me.”

After an outpouring of support, the star then took to Instagram to explain further why he chose to leave TikTok.

“I’m DEFINITELY NOT going back to TikTok any time soon. My body was shaking and I had suicidal thoughts,” he added. “Some users posted hateful, mocking videos which spurred a feedback loop of negativity. Social media shouldn’t be like this. Sadly it is.”

Many were furious that people had been so cruel to Taio, including TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio, who called out the haters on Twitter when she heard the news.

y’all bullied a legit music artist (which is know for being one of the harshest industries) off tiktok in under a week...WHAT??? just be nice wtf — dixie (@dixiedamelio) September 23, 2020

is being “ top comment” worth it? will that help you sleep at night? you are literally causing mental and possibly physical harm on another human being...does that feel good? — dixie (@dixiedamelio) September 23, 2020

“Y’all bullied a legit music artist (which is known for being one of the harshest industries) off TikTok in under a week...WHAT??? Just be nice wtf,” she wrote. “Is being “top comment” worth it? Will that help you sleep at night? You are literally causing mental and possibly physical harm on another human being...does that feel good?”

It seems that Taio definitely won’t be returning for a long while, and this incident may well put off other celebrities who were thinking of making a TikTok debut.