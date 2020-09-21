Griffin Johnson slams Dixie D'Amelio & Noah Beck in new diss track

TikToker Griffin Johnson has released a diss track aimed at ex-girlfriend Dixie D’Amelio and Sway house member Noah Beck after they kissed in Dixie’s latest music video.

Griffin Johnson was recently dumped by Dixie D’Amelio after cheating rumors surfaced that he has since denied. After the dramatic breakup, Griffin has faced backlash online for his behavior online including a 'fake' apology he posted to YouTube.

Advertisement

In the meantime, Dixie has been killing it with recent projects including her and Charli’s collaboration with Morphe, a partnership with Hollister, and all the promotion around her single 'Be Happy.' On September 20, Dixie released the music video for the remix to the song with Blackbear and Lil Mosey.

Fans of the star went crazy over the scene in the video of Noah Beck and Dixie kissing on a beach, seemingly confirming that the pair could be dating.

Advertisement

Despite major signs that appeared to give the impression the two were in a relationship or at least testing the waters, the pair have previously denied any involvement with each other. Noah said that they were “just best friends, just good friends” which dashed the hopes of many fans.

Just last week it appeared that Griffin was totally fine with the situation. He said to the Hollywood Fix, “Yeah, dude, I don’t care. We’re friends!” when asked about Noah and Dixie. “They looked happy,” he continued “Noah’s doggin’ out. Respect, you know?”

“It’s just people chirping, you know? I would say it’s almost like good fun. They’re giving us a hard time. I don’t really take it that deep.”

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8mQTlnz9pOE

However, Griffin is evidently less than fine with the potential new couple, after he released his diss track “Convenient” on YouTube on Sunday. While he didn’t mention Noah or Dixie by name, the references are unmissable. In the chorus, Griffin says, “She said I cheated, that’s just fucked up, but you believed it, ain’t that convenient.”

Referring to his breakup with Dixie and the “dirty laundry” exposed online, he raps “She took it out of context, now my heart’s in the comments,” and “you text me while I’m writing this song like you know the difference between right and wrong.” With clear reference to Noah Beck, Griffin says, “You said you’re just friends but you’re wearing his clothes.”

In a world full of deception, be the person that forgives. I’m setting the record straight, but I’ve forgiven. Life’s too short to hold a grudge. — Griffin Johnson (@lmgriffjohnson) September 21, 2020

Griffin has since posted cryptic tweets that appear to refer to the track, saying “Cheaters cheat, lovers love. I’m a lover.” and “In a world full of deception, be the person that forgives. I’m setting the record straight, but I’ve forgiven. Life’s too short to hold a grudge.”

Advertisement

Both Noah and Dixie are yet to respond.