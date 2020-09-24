Dixie D'Amelio hits back at ex-partner Griffin Johnson's new diss track

Griffin Johnson addressed cheating allegations in a new diss track against his ex Dixie D’Amelio, who has since gone on to ridicule the song and expose his lies.

The relationship between these TikTok stars came crashing down amidst a messy cheating scandal. While D’Amelio denied such allegations about her partner at first, an eventual split saw her exposing “48 screenshots” of Johnson’s infidelity.

Advertisement

Since then, things have only spiraled further out of control. Johnson made a fake apology video but continued to deny cheating accusations all the while. In an attempt to “set the record straight” once and for all, he uploaded a diss track on September 21.

This was an effort to clear his name amidst the drama, though it may have had an adverse effect in the long run. D’Amelio reacted to the song in a TikTok just a few days later, tearing the lyrics apart and exposing countless lies.

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8mQTlnz9pOE

“You’re the one that didn’t want me,” Johnson sings throughout the track. In her reaction video, however, D’Amelio let dozens of pictures speak for her.

She remained silent throughout her TikTok, purely relying on screenshots and facial expressions to get her point across.

Many of the leaked pictures show conversations between Johnson and other social media celebs. Some are more innocent than others, though many outright confirm his cheating tendencies throughout their relationship.

Advertisement

“You aired our dirty laundry out for everyone to see,” he continues in the track while D’Amelio adds more fuel to the fire. She even sang along at various points during the reaction video, sarcastically hitting out at the lyrics on display.

One leaked text, in particular, highlighted how he pledged to “never say another thing” about his ex online. That promise didn’t quite last, however, as this diss track is clearly targeted at D’Amelio in particular.

With all of the drama leading up to this direct callout, and D'Amelio starring in her own music videos, perhaps a follow up track could be on the horizon.