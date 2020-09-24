Bryce Hall slams Hype House over Dixie D’Amelio & Griffin Johnson drama

Sway House’s Bryce Hall has hit out at the Hype House members, over their reactions to the ongoing drama between Dixie D’Amelio and ex-boyfriend Griffin Johnson.

Dixie and Griffin broke up in July and a number of rumors have spread about the pair ever since, with the most common one claiming that he cheated on her, and she has the screenshots to prove it.

Now, it looks like she’s moving on with fellow TikTok star Noah Beck, and Griffin isn’t happy about it, even releasing a diss track that seems to be very much aimed at his ex and her new partner.

Now, Bryce Hall has had his say on the whole ordeal — and he isn’t impressed.

After Dixie posted a TikTok mocking the new track, providing screenshots that appear to prove his infidelity, fans and friends alike started to lose their minds, and Bryce had his say.

On Twitter, the TikTok star said: “Griff f***ed up, Dix clapped back, move on.” That wasn’t all, though, as he followed it up by taking shots at the Hype House – the collective that Dixie and sister Charli’s were formerly members of.

He urged all the Hype House members who were “getting involved for clout” to “fix their disgusting habits that you hide from the internet instead of hyping someone up that you just use for your thumbnails.”

griff fucked up

dix clapped back, move on

It goes without saying that this immediately caused a stir. While none of the Hype House members responded to the tweet, fans were going crazy in the replies, either telling him to follow his own advice or trying to figure out what he meant by the latter.

Bryce, of course, has some history with the Hype House, mainly because of his on/off relationship with former member Addison Rae, so he may be hinting at some inside secrets that people don’t know.

That said, the whole situation is clearly emotionally charged right now, and if it continues to grow, could get even uglier than it already is.