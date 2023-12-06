TikTok outraged after mom takes the color out of kids’ Christmas decorations

A mom outraged the internet after removing the color from her kids’ Christmas tree to better match the aesthetic of her home in an ill-received DIY project.

It’s the holiday season, and folks all over the world are transforming their homes to reflect the upcoming celebrations.

From filling up Christmas trees with shiny ornaments to breaking out the Santa figurines and more, homes are looking more festive than ever, decked out in red, green, and white… but not for one mom on TikTok.

TikTok user and new mom ‘Nattie’ has a specific aesthetic in mind for her house, and she’s not keen on letting the holiday season get in the way of her preferred ‘look.’

Unsplash.com: Lore Schodts A mom on TikTok is sparking outrage for the changes she made to her toddler’s first Christmas tree.

Mom’s Christmas toy makeover outrages the internet

In a viral video uploaded on December 1, Nattie showed off the DIY project she undertook to make her toddler’s kid-sized Christmas tree match the “sad beige” style of her house.

“I’m leaning into my inner Pinterest mom with the vision to neutralize the tree,” she explained. “And I can already hear you thinking that I’m gonna ruin my toddler’s Christmas by painting over these colors. But let’s be real: My toddler’s favorite toys are brown cardboard boxes and clear plastic water bottles.”

In the video, Nattie painted over the bright green of the tree and its rainbow-colored ornaments with dark green, brown, gold, bronze, and silver spray paint.

What was once a brightly-colored, festive decoration became what many viewers dubbed a drab, boring object taking up space in the house — not to mention the possible toxicity of the paint for a small child who might put things in their mouth.

“Color is so important for child development, what you want shouldn’t matter,” one user said. “Stop being sad beige moms.”

“Yes! Gorgeous! Stunt your child’s development by turning anything colorful into a sad beige!” another said.

“Nothing says Christmas like, ‘Let’s poison the baby with paint, ’cause I’m a sad beige mom!'” yet another expressed.

In response to the overwhelming criticism against her, Nattie created a follow-up video where she DIY’d some additional child-safe ornaments painted with pinks and purples.

Although it doesn’t look like Nattie is leaving her “sad beige” aesthetic behind despite the criticism, she isn’t the only TikToker to get heat for her makeovers. In November, a woman came under fire for renovating her boyfriend’s apartment — completely removing his personal style with a spartan, ‘clean’ aesthetic.