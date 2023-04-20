“Gorilla Glue Girl 2” roasted after mistaking wood finish for hairspray

A woman on TikTok is getting roasted by the internet after mistaking wood shellac for a bottle of hairspray, cementing her hair to her head.

Back in 2021, a woman colloquially known as the ‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ took over the internet after she accidentally used Gorilla Glue instead of hairspray. Her hair was stuck to her head, and the glue wouldn’t come out no matter how hard she tried to remove it.

The unfortunate woman, Tessica Brown, went viral for a number of months after her ‘hairy’ debacle, with a plastic surgeon even offering her free help to get the bonding agent out of her hair.

Gorilla Glue even released a statement in wake of the incident, urging consumers only to use their product as directed and offering their sympathies to Brown.

Now, another woman has accidentally used an industrial bonding agent on her hair… and she’s also getting roasted by social media, as a result.

Woman accidentally uses wood shellac instead of hairspray

On April 7, 2023, TikTok user Louisa Melcher uploaded a video showing that she’d accidentally used wood shellac — a product used for putting a finish on raw wood after staining — on her hair, instead of hairspray.

Her hair was firmly plastered to her head, leaving the TikToker visibly distressed.

“I am one second away from fully losing my sh*t right now,” she said in the video. “I took two showers today trying to get my hairspray out, and it didn’t budge. So finally, just now, I was like, ‘Why don’t I check and see what hairspray this is, because it’s really good.'”

“I think I put f*cking wood shellac in my hair,” she continued, holding up a spray bottle of Zinsser’s Bull’s Eye Shellac. “I think I put f*cking wood shellac for woodwork in my f*cking hair.”

Users were quick to poke fun at Melcher for her mistake, with many hearkening back to Gorilla Glue Girl’s similar debacle from years past.

“I think I’ve seen this film before,” one commenter joked.

“Gorilla Glue, the sequel,” another said.

“History really does repeat itself, doesn’t it?” another mused.

TikTok: loulouorange Commenters were quick to put Melcher on blast for her ‘hairy’ situation.

Luckily, it looks like the TikToker was able to get the shellac out of her hair, as evidenced by her most recent videos, although she has yet to offer up a storytime video about how she managed to remove the product.

This is just the latest cosmetic oopsie to take over TikTok after doctors urged users against the app’s popular ‘beef tallow’ moisturizer trend.