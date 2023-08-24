Gas station workers get ultimate revenge on boss after alleged affair with employees

A group of gas station employees took revenge on their boss by changing the business’s sign to expose his alleged affair.

Workers decided to take some inspiration from the movie Horrible Bosses by getting some payback – and a little public humiliation, to boot.

A gas station owner in Washington State probably isn’t too happy with some edits made to an LED sign in front of his shop with a slew of major allegations against him.

The scrolling LED sign claims that the owner not only sleeps with employees behind his wife’s back, but also steals employees’ overtime pay. To make matters worse, a video of the allegations is blowing up on TikTok.

Gas station employees expose boss’s alleged affair

In August, TikToker ‘zzawadii’ posted a video to her channel filming a sign at a gas station that had been modified to claim the owner had been having an affair with his employees.

“The boss likes to sleep with his employees behind his wife’s back!” the sign said before transitioning to an ad for a food truck that shares the space. “The wage thief that owns this place pockets his employee’s overtime!”

Since being uploaded, the video has been viewed over 3.1M times. However, many users actually applauded the sign’s marketing, so this revenge plot may have actually backfired.

“Now THIS is marketing,” one said.

“The normal advertising in between the tea spill is KILLING me,” another laughed.

Dexerto reached out to the gas station for comment, but an employee present denied knowing anything about the sign or the owner’s alleged affair. It’s not clear if the employees responsible had been terminated, or if the owner just never found out about the sign fiasco.

This isn’t the first time a gas station owner has come under fire. Just recently, Twitch streamer and OnlyFans model Amouranth revealed that customers blamed her for high gas prices at her gas stations.