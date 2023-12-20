Gail Lewis goes super viral again as Walmart speech is used for Christmas lights

TikTok star Gail Lewis has gone viral yet again after someone decided to use her final Walmart speech in their Christmas decorations – and viewers are pretty pleased with it.

If you’ve scrolled around TikTok for a few minutes at any point in the last few weeks, you’ve more than likely come across some videos of Gail Lewis.

The former Walmart employee was rocketed to viral fame in late November when a video was posted of her final speech before leaving her job of 10 years. That clip has gotten over 33 million views, and she’s continued to go viral since – especially after she returned to the Illinois store to say hello to her former co-workers.

However, Gail has now gone viral in a bit of a different way. It’s not a video that she’s uploaded that has gotten attention, but, instead, how her Walmart exit has been used in Christmas decorations.

Gail Lewis Christmas lights have TikTok obsessed

That’s right, someone has decided to put her now iconic exit speech up in lights to celebrate the holiday season.

The video, which has gotten over 2.3 million views, was uploaded by JustinTheLightGuy, shows her clip playing on a video screen on a house while some of her main quotes also light up a tree next to it. Her ‘844’ employee number and goodbye both pop up on the tree before the light show comes to a big ending.

“Imagine this being the first time you’ve ever been introduced to Gail Lewis. This was my experience,” commented one baffled viewer. “I hope these Gail Lewis videos live on,” another said.

Another viewer pointed that some of the candy canes on the front lawn even look like the letter G because of how the video has been filmed. “This has gone way too far and I love it,” commented another.

Even though it’s been a month since she first grabbed the internet’s attention, it looks like Gail’s fame isn’t dying down anytime soon. But, it’ll be hard to top this one.

