G4 TV reboot shuts down less than a year after its initial launch

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at [email protected]

It has been reported that the new reboot of G4 TV – the gaming channel and network – has been shut down as of October 16, 2022 despite only being brought back recently.

Less than a year after relaunching, Comcast’s reboot of the 2000s gaming channel G4 TV has been shut down, the network no longer being worked on in spite of how recently the reimagining was put together.

As first reported by Deadline, a memo was sent out to all remaining staff by David Scott. Scott – the current CEO of parent company Spectator, wrote in the memo how part of this decision was due to “the company’s investment and efforts to revive the network” and how they “just didn’t gain traction.”

The CEO also went on to say how, “over the past several months, we worked hard to generate that interest in G4, but viewership is low and the network has not achieved sustainable financial results. This is certainly not what we hoped for, and, as a result, we have made the very difficult decision to discontinue G4’s operations, effective immediately.”

Many were worried about the future of G4 after the network underwent major layoffs last month, However, for those still working at the network, the news that it is being shut down for good appears to have come out of nowhere. Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez revealed on Twitter that he “was in active negotiations for [his] new contract with G4.”

Many employees – and those who had been working with the network in some capacity – have taken to social media, revealing that Deadline’s initial report was the first they had heard about losing their job. Employee Emily Rose discovered she had lost her job via the initial report from Deadline when she was flying home to attend her grandfather’s funeral.

G4 was first developed back in 2002 and was run under Dish Network and NBCUniversal. During its initial run, G4 featured a number of well-known and high-profile personalities, with the likes of Olivia Munn, Kevin Pereira, and Chirs Hardwick all appearing as hosts during the early 2000s.

Pereira has said the news of G4’s recent cancellation “not exactly unexpected” but that it is still a massive disappointment for a myriad of reasons.”