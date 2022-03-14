Amouranth’s G4 appearance sparks debate following viral Froskurinn speech

Amouranth’s appearance on G4 has kicked off a debate online after the Twitch streamer participated in a segment wearing a bikini. Some viewers are accusing the gaming YouTube channel of ignoring Xplay host Froskurinn’s viral speech on sexism.

G4TV’s Indiana ‘Froskurinn’ Black went viral in January after launching into a speech against sexism during an Xplay live show. The 30-year-old called out viewers who kept comparing her physical appearance to previous hosts Morgan Webb and Olivia Munn.

The moment trended online again months later following Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa’s March appearance on the gaming channel. The Twitch star’s bikini segment sparked a debate on social media on whether G4 had failed to stand by Froskurinn.

Amouranth’s G4 appearance sparks debate online

During Froskurinn’s now-infamous speech, she told viewers that female host’s appearances were not a part of their job. “Women do not exist to be nice on the eyes for you. Morgan Webb, Oliva Munn, did not exist to be nice on the eyes for you!” she said in January.

The segment went viral for a second time in March, however, after Amouranth appeared on the G4TV AustinShow wearing a bikini. As a part of the ‘NameYourPrice’ game, the Twitch star rolled around in a children’s ball pit while the 100 Thieves creator jokingly exclaimed, “Everyone loves playing with balls!”

Quickly after the episode was uploaded to YouTube, G4 begin trending on social media due to Amouranth’s outfit sparking a debate with users. Some were angry at the streamer’s guest spot and claimed it was an example of the objectification that Froskurinn had called out.

(Topic starts at 12:19)

Many fans of Froskurinn reposted her viral quote and were critical of the G4, such as one user who wrote, “Women do not exist to be nice on the eyes for you. And yet G4 and Xplay have Amouranth on their show prancing around in a bikini…such a sad pathetic hypocrites you are.”

Another comment agreed and exclaimed, “There’s no way I see Amouranth’s half-naked a** on a G4TV associated property after Frosk went on that rant about women not being there to be easy on the eyes. I must still be dreaming.”

Other fans commentators accused the gaming channel of using the Twitch star to try to re-brand their company following a loss in subscribers. “G4TV: “Hey, we know we’ve been calling you all sexist neckbeards ever since our relaunch, but look! We’ve got Amouranth in a bikini! This means you’ll come back now, right?” a viewer sarcastically tweeted.

Not everyone was angry by the Amouranth segment, however, as some G4TV users sided with the channel for the episode. “Okay so like forgive me for being ignorant. But isn’t Amouranth’s primary brand this? It’s not like G4 is forcing someone else to do this,” a fan commented.

Other viewers argued that it was similar to classic Attack of the Show skits and were happy with it. “So is G4 officially back now? We shall see but this was entertaining” and “Ahhh now this is an old-fashioned G4 skit show. Fantastic! Subscribed” two YouTuber users posted in the comment section.

At the time of writing, Froskurinn has yet to react to or make any comments on the Amouranth episode. Many fans of the G4 host are curious to hear her feelings on the situation.

Regardless, the Twitch star’s appearance has sparked a debate within the site’s viewership about the direction the gaming channel is going in.