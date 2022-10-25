Four teenagers die after crashing stolen car in TikTok Kia Challenge: Buffalo police

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected]

Police are blaming the TikTok Kia challenge after four teenagers died crashing a stolen car in Buffalo, New York.

Over the last few months, car thieves have targeted Kia and Hyundai owners after a viral TikTok video showed users how to steal the vehicles with just a USB drive.

Victims of the challenge recently filed a lawsuit against the Korean car manufacturers, calling for a monetary settlement as well as a recall to fix the vulnerability.

The popular challenge is now being blasted by police after four teenagers died after crashing a stolen Kia in Buffalo New York.

Police blame TikTok Kia Challenge after fatal Buffalo car crash

In a report from a local Buffalo news station, a total of six teenagers were riding in a stolen Kia on October 24 when the fatal accident occurred.

Four of the six teenagers died at the scene of the accident, and Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph A. Gramaglia believes that the alleged robbery was linked to the Kia Challenge on TikTok.

“You can look up the information that’s been put out there,” he said. “There are numerous cities across the country that are looking at looking into or have filed lawsuits against Kia because of the ease that they are able to steal these cars.”

The trend has resulted in a nationwide rise in stolen Kia and Hyundai vehicles, with police departments around the United States reporting a massive rise in July and August of 2022.

“It’s an extremely sad morning in the city of Buffalo when you lose four young lives in a horrific accident like this,” said district attorney John Flynn. “And now we need to do a thorough investigation to find out what happened and what the appropriate charges are against the driver of this vehicle.”

The article adds that crisis teams will be at the teenager’s schools to help anyone affected by the crash.