Former YouTuber Shane Dawson says his career is “over”

Published: 6/Feb/2021 17:55 Updated: 6/Feb/2021 17:56

by Charlotte Colombo
YouTube: Ryland Adams

Shane Dawson

During a surprise appearance in fiancé Ryland Adams’ vlog,  Shane Dawson made reference to his troubled year following the resurfacing of some of his old YouTube content.

Appearing towards the end of Ryland’s video, the two can be seen out on a shopping trip. Eyeing up a large plastic red horse, Shane quipped: “I know that I’m weird, and I know that my career’s over and I know I’m that crazy guy who buys weird toys.”

Several fans were unimpressed with Dawson’s blasé attitude toward his past controversies. As one former fan on Twitter put it: “The sh*t he’s done is really serious. And yet… He’s essentially just laughing it off. I used to be a big fan of him. Now I feel kinda… Shamed almost.”

Agreeing with these sentiments, a second Twitter user added: “Why is he acting like what he did was quirky and funny. He did some seriously f***ed up stuff…”

Another fan questioned Shane’s intentions with this comment, accusing him of seeking pity: “Maybe it’s just me, but this feels EXTREMELY manipulative. I can picture him writing out these pity talking points, & then, writing a list of possible responses that he thinks his words with illicit from actual empathetic people.”

Shane Dawson’s lucrative YouTube empire came crumbling down in July 2020, where the backlash to an apology video he posted led to some of his old skits resurfacing, which included content like blackface, racial stereotyping, and other topics that don’t fly as comedy in 2021. Although he has posted sporadically on his Instagram since the backlash, he has largely remained silent on other social media.

Shane has most recently been called out by Trisha Paytas, a fellow YouTuber and his former friend of twelve years. Recounting a trip to Las Vegas with “mean girls” Jeffree Star and HairByJay, Paytas revealed in a YouTube video that she was body-shamed and ridiculed throughout the trip.

YouTube: Trisha Paytas
Trisha Paytas turned against Shane Dawson in the aftermath of her public spat with Jeffree Star and HairByJay,

With Dawson staying predictably silent on the drama, Paytas criticized him for constantly “promoting” Star and, allegedly, speaking poorly about Trisha himself. “This is someone I’ve never lied to and never said one bad word about for twelve years,” she said. “I find out every day, more and more nasty s**t he said about me.”

She added: “It just goes to show what horrible human beings they are. They think that if they don’t address stuff, it just goes away. And that is the truth because a lot of people won’t have to take accountability for their actions and for being a s**tty person because the internet forgets stuff and the drama moves on.”

Concerns raised for Korean Twitch streamer GiannieLee after worrying tweet

Published: 6/Feb/2021 16:17

by Luke Edwards
giannielee featured image
giannielee on Instagram

Twitch

Korean Twitch streamer GiannieLee raised alarm among fans after she posted a Tweet stating she “could not live anymore” due to alleged harassment from a police officer and his ex-wife.

Giannie, a partnered IRL streamer with an audience of 81k followers, claimed the officer became violent on a date. She originally looked to press charges, but chose to drop the case.

“I had a date violence last year. He is an American police officer,” she tweeted. “I dropped the case due to his constant push. He was not punished. I tried to kill myself. His ex-wife threatens me for no reason. They are still harassing me. No one is protecting me. I can’t live anymore. I’m sorry.”

A woman, believed to be the accused officer’s ex-wife, had ridiculed Giannie’s streaming career and her videos. “I don’t really get it because I am a respectable woman that has a real income,” she said. “If that is how you choose to make money, I don’t know if you are a prostitute or whatever it is that you do.”

giannielee accusations
@giannielee
Giannie posted the accusations on Twitter, before promptly deleting them.

Fans raise concern GiannieLee

Giannie then changed her Twitter name and Twitch bio to the word “bye”, while her Instagram bio simply said “thank you”, prompting concerned fans to reach out to her.

Her replies were flooded with well-wishes, as fans urged her to be strong. “Giannie, some people are so low and so jealous,” one fan said. “You’re such an amazing person and there’s so many people who love and support you!”

“We admire you, we love you and we are here for you,” another fan said.

GiannieLee has posted in her Discord at  channel to assure fans was safe, but admitted she was unwell. “I’m sorry to make you worried,” she said. “I’m sick inside and outside. I am trying my best to stay strong. I hope I can see you as soon as possible.”

giannielee discord

This wouldn’t be the first time Giannie has been the victim of targeted harassment. Back in 2019, when she was in Germany, her stream was hijacked by two people who performed racist gestures live on air. She was heavily praised for her response.

She was also temporarily banned from Twitch in 2019 for accidentally doxxing another person’s phone number, and had a very emotional return when her ban was lifted.

If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts, or know anyone that is, and you would like to talk to someone, please reach out and call the Suicide Prevention Helpline 1-800-273-8255 (USA), the Samaritans 116-123 (UK), or Lifeline 13-11-14 (AUS).