Concerns raised for Korean Twitch streamer GiannieLee after worrying tweet

Korean Twitch streamer GiannieLee raised alarm among fans after she posted a Tweet stating she “could not live anymore” due to alleged harassment from a police officer and his ex-wife.

Giannie, a partnered IRL streamer with an audience of 81k followers, claimed the officer became violent on a date. She originally looked to press charges, but chose to drop the case.

“I had a date violence last year. He is an American police officer,” she tweeted. “I dropped the case due to his constant push. He was not punished. I tried to kill myself. His ex-wife threatens me for no reason. They are still harassing me. No one is protecting me. I can’t live anymore. I’m sorry.”

A woman, believed to be the accused officer’s ex-wife, had ridiculed Giannie’s streaming career and her videos. “I don’t really get it because I am a respectable woman that has a real income,” she said. “If that is how you choose to make money, I don’t know if you are a prostitute or whatever it is that you do.”

Fans raise concern GiannieLee

Giannie then changed her Twitter name and Twitch bio to the word “bye”, while her Instagram bio simply said “thank you”, prompting concerned fans to reach out to her.

Her replies were flooded with well-wishes, as fans urged her to be strong. “Giannie, some people are so low and so jealous,” one fan said. “You’re such an amazing person and there’s so many people who love and support you!”

“We admire you, we love you and we are here for you,” another fan said.

GiannieLee has posted in her Discord at channel to assure fans was safe, but admitted she was unwell. “I’m sorry to make you worried,” she said. “I’m sick inside and outside. I am trying my best to stay strong. I hope I can see you as soon as possible.”

This wouldn’t be the first time Giannie has been the victim of targeted harassment. Back in 2019, when she was in Germany, her stream was hijacked by two people who performed racist gestures live on air. She was heavily praised for her response.

She was also temporarily banned from Twitch in 2019 for accidentally doxxing another person’s phone number, and had a very emotional return when her ban was lifted.