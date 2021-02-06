Logo
Concerns raised for Korean Twitch streamer GiannieLee after worrying tweet

Published: 6/Feb/2021 16:17

by Luke Edwards
Korean Twitch streamer GiannieLee raised alarm among fans after she posted a Tweet stating she “could not live anymore” due to alleged harassment from a police officer and his ex-wife.

Giannie, a partnered IRL streamer with an audience of 81k followers, claimed the officer became violent on a date. She originally looked to press charges, but chose to drop the case.

“I had a date violence last year. He is an American police officer,” she tweeted. “I dropped the case due to his constant push. He was not punished. I tried to kill myself. His ex-wife threatens me for no reason. They are still harassing me. No one is protecting me. I can’t live anymore. I’m sorry.”

A woman, believed to be the accused officer’s ex-wife, had ridiculed Giannie’s streaming career and her videos. “I don’t really get it because I am a respectable woman that has a real income,” she said. “If that is how you choose to make money, I don’t know if you are a prostitute or whatever it is that you do.”

Giannie posted the accusations on Twitter, before promptly deleting them.

Fans raise concern GiannieLee

Giannie then changed her Twitter name and Twitch bio to the word “bye”, while her Instagram bio simply said “thank you”, prompting concerned fans to reach out to her.

Her replies were flooded with well-wishes, as fans urged her to be strong. “Giannie, some people are so low and so jealous,” one fan said. “You’re such an amazing person and there’s so many people who love and support you!”

“We admire you, we love you and we are here for you,” another fan said.

GiannieLee has posted in her Discord at  channel to assure fans was safe, but admitted she was unwell. “I’m sorry to make you worried,” she said. “I’m sick inside and outside. I am trying my best to stay strong. I hope I can see you as soon as possible.”

This wouldn’t be the first time Giannie has been the victim of targeted harassment. Back in 2019, when she was in Germany, her stream was hijacked by two people who performed racist gestures live on air. She was heavily praised for her response.

She was also temporarily banned from Twitch in 2019 for accidentally doxxing another person’s phone number, and had a very emotional return when her ban was lifted.

If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts, or know anyone that is, and you would like to talk to someone, please reach out and call the Suicide Prevention Helpline 1-800-273-8255 (USA), the Samaritans 116-123 (UK), or Lifeline 13-11-14 (AUS).
CodeMiko doesn’t understand why VTuber fans are so “protective” amid PewDiePie backlash

Published: 6/Feb/2021 15:45 Updated: 6/Feb/2021 15:53

by Georgina Smith
CodeMiko’s creator, the Technician, called into the H3H3 podcast to share her experience online, and revealed that she doesn’t understand why the VTuber community is so “protective” following backlash against PewDiePie for his new avatar.

VTuber CodeMiko is a rapidly growing creator on Twitch, using an expensive movement-tracking suit to bring a colorful avatar to life in real-time.

Viewers are able to spend Twitch’s currency, Bits, to alter aspects of Miko’s environment and body, making her streams hugely interactive, and there’s no doubt that the developer, or Technician as she calls herself, is a genius for setting it all up.

VTubers are becoming so popular, that even YouTube PewDiePie wanted in on the action, though his decision to use an avatar in his videos was not well-received by some fans. Some said that his audience is too ‘edgy’ and would only serve to generate hate towards the VTuber community.

Not everyone was happy about PewDiePie trying out VTubing.

However, many also set to work attempting to override the hate against PewDiePie with positivity for the community instead. Pokimane is another example of a creator who was called out for trying to ‘cash in’ on the trend.

Now, after calling into Ethan and Hila Klein’s H3H3 podcast, CodeMiko’s Technician revealed her stance on the whole drama. Ethan asked her why people were so protective over the idea of what a VTuber is who can be a VTuber.

“I don’t know,” she said. “I don’t know. I can’t relate, to be honest. Because every human being is born as a human being, so I don’t understand how you could be protective of it? I don’t know. That mentality I never really understood. I think maybe it’s because I come from the tech side. And maybe it’s because they come from a more cultural, anime side?”

Topic starts at 8:50

After Ethan asked whether CodeMiko’s creator feels accepted within the VTuber community, she answered: “I think so? I hope so. I do have a few VTuber friends. I don’t really think about whether I’m accepted, I’ve never really thought about it. I think I am?”

She went onto reiterate that some VTuber fans seem to have an “anime-central culture,” and that although she jokes that she’s seen a lot of anime, she has actually only read the Death Note manga.

It’s clear that the viewers and creators in the community don’t have one unifying opinion about PewDiePie trying out an avatar for himself, but CodeMiko definitely seems to be more open to the idea of others joining the community.