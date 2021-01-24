 YouTuber Trisha Paytas urges Shane Dawson to "take accountability" for treating her poorly - Dexerto
YouTuber Trisha Paytas urges Shane Dawson to “take accountability” for treating her poorly

Published: 24/Jan/2021 21:01

by Charlotte Colombo
Instagram: Shane Dawson/Trisha Paytas

Content creator and influencer Trisha Paytas has called out YouTuber Shane Dawson and his fiance Ryland Adams for not “taking accountability” for their actions following her revelations about Jeffree Star and HairbyJay last week. 

In a series of TikToks, Paytas insists that it is unfair that the two are able to just go about their lives without taking accountability for their actions.

She said: “They never  have to take accountability for anything. They don’t learn, they don’t get it. They’ll have an apology, throw therapy in there, but they don’t change. And it’s not okay.”

“The amount of trauma and trust issues I have from this are far greater than anything any ex-boyfriend or daddy issues could give me,” she continued. “This is someone I’ve never lied to and never said one bad word about for twelve years.”

Paytas added: “I find out every day, more and more nasty s**t he said about me.”

“It just goes to show what horrible human beings they are. They think that if they don’t address stuff, it just goes away,” she said.  “And that is the truth, because a lot of people won’t have to take accountability for their actions and for being a s**tty person because the internet forgets stuff and the drama moves on.”

Paytas also dubbed Dawson’s fiance Adams a “weasel,” saying that he “couldn’t wait to talk about it” because “he was so happy to have a little bit of spotlight on him.”

She also called out Shane in a TikTok pointedly titled: “Signs you’re in a toxic friendship (but don’t wait twelve years to end it).”

Some of the “signs” she mentioned include: “says they won’t support you publicly because it gives them anxiety (but does it for other people),” “stops showing up in-person for any important events,” “they only call you when their other friendships aren’t working out,” “they trigger you on purpose to go off on people on their behalf,” “tries to convince you to ‘move on’ from trauma that makes them look bad” and “tells you they ‘don’t want to believe what you’re saying’ when you’re opening up to them.”

Shane and Ryland are yet to comment publicly on the situation.

MrBeast will literally send your message to the moon: How to enter

Published: 24/Jan/2021 19:23

by Michael Gwilliam
MrBeast points to NASA rocket
YouTube/MrBeast

YouTube sensation Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson is once again putting his wealth to great use by letting fans literally send pictures and videos to the moon after buying space on a NASA rover.

On January 24, the YouTube star announced that fans can start sending him their content in the form of photos or videos, and he will put them on an official NASA rover. The only catch is that it costs $10 to do so and videos need to be just one second long.

“Later this year NASA is putting a rover on the moon and I managed to buy storage space on it. I thought it’d be fun to let you guys put whatever you want on the moon,” MrBeast said in a follow-up to his announcement tweet.

In a video detailing the new project on his website, Donaldson explains how he thought it would be cool to create the world’s first digital time capsule.

“Every single one of you that puts something on the moon will get a certificate of authenticity,” he elaborated. “So, for decades to come you can prove to people that you literally put something on the moon.”

According to MrBeast, the possibilities are endless (as long as it’s legal) with fans being able to put a picture of their mom, dog, Elon Musk, or the three together.

“This is your first and possibly only chance to ever put a photo or video on the moon,” he added. “I genuinely need your help to help preserve humanity.”

How to enter

Basically, how it works is really straight forward. All fans have to do is follow these instructions.

First, head on over to MrBeast’s site and select which bundle you want, as some more expensive options come with a T-shirt or hoodie.

Next, pay to add partake in the experience and select what video or photo you want to go to the moon and upload it to MrBeast’s site.

How to go to the moon with MrBeast
MrBeast
Making it to the moon has never been easier.

That’s it, you’re done. MrBeast’s team will load the content into a “moon-ready” harddrive and NASA will send the hard drive to the moon.

If you know anyone who is really interested in space, this could be a really cool surprise for them. Go ahead and reach for the stars.