YouTuber Trisha Paytas urges Shane Dawson to "take accountability" for treating her poorly - Dexerto

Content creator and influencer Trisha Paytas has called out YouTuber Shane Dawson and his fiance Ryland Adams for not “taking accountability” for their actions following her revelations about Jeffree Star and HairbyJay last week.

In a series of TikToks, Paytas insists that it is unfair that the two are able to just go about their lives without taking accountability for their actions.

She said: “They never have to take accountability for anything. They don’t learn, they don’t get it. They’ll have an apology, throw therapy in there, but they don’t change. And it’s not okay.”

“The amount of trauma and trust issues I have from this are far greater than anything any ex-boyfriend or daddy issues could give me,” she continued. “This is someone I’ve never lied to and never said one bad word about for twelve years.”

Paytas added: “I find out every day, more and more nasty s**t he said about me.”

“It just goes to show what horrible human beings they are. They think that if they don’t address stuff, it just goes away,” she said. “And that is the truth, because a lot of people won’t have to take accountability for their actions and for being a s**tty person because the internet forgets stuff and the drama moves on.”

Paytas also dubbed Dawson’s fiance Adams a “weasel,” saying that he “couldn’t wait to talk about it” because “he was so happy to have a little bit of spotlight on him.”

She also called out Shane in a TikTok pointedly titled: “Signs you’re in a toxic friendship (but don’t wait twelve years to end it).”

Some of the “signs” she mentioned include: “says they won’t support you publicly because it gives them anxiety (but does it for other people),” “stops showing up in-person for any important events,” “they only call you when their other friendships aren’t working out,” “they trigger you on purpose to go off on people on their behalf,” “tries to convince you to ‘move on’ from trauma that makes them look bad” and “tells you they ‘don’t want to believe what you’re saying’ when you’re opening up to them.”

Shane and Ryland are yet to comment publicly on the situation.