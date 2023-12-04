Former restaurant server reveals how TikTok helped her get “revenge” on old bosses

A TikTok star has shared how the internet got “revenge” on her former bosses after they treated her unfairly at the restaurant she served at the time.

TikTok star Marianne, who goes by ‘its.marianne.faith’ on the popular platform, has gathered a large social media following since her rise to fame.

With over 3.3 million followers on TikTok alone, Marianne recently recounted how her supporters have previously come to her defense.

In fact — by teaming up — Marianne’s fans were able to force her former bosses to “take down all of their review sites” after she shared her reasoning for leaving the workplace.

The original incident took place while Marianne was working as a restaurant server in her hometown, with a group of customers staying to continue their conversation even after closing.

When staff tried to close the restaurant around the late-staying customers — a task which included vacuuming — the group became increasingly frustrated, resulting ultimately in the police needing to be called.

“The manager comes from her post and is like ‘Alright, none of that. You’re being mean and acting like fools, you have to leave.’ It escalated into this whole big thing,” Marianne recounted. “We had to call the cops.”

Despite intending to press charges, it was discovered that the troublemaking customers were friends with the restaurant’s owner and quickly ran to “tattle” on the staff involved. The owners took their friend’s side, even going as far as to tell a local newspaper that the incident had been a “misunderstanding.”

Instagram: mariannefaithrojas Marianne frequently shared stories from her time serving as a waitress in various restaurants.

“Upset” over the ordeal and not feeling safe at the workplace, Marianne left the restaurant. Years later she shared the story on TikTok and her fans weren’t happy. Despite not mentioning the name of the restaurant or town in which it was located, internet sleuths determined the place in question and got to work bringing down the restaurant’s reputation.

“It was so persistent and for so long they had to unplug their phones for like a week and a half and then take down all of their review sites,” Marianne said. “So, five years later the restaurant’s still there… but it is kind of my own little story of revenge or karma or justice even.”

