Restaurant server explains how he punishes customers’ “poor behavior”

A restaurant server has revealed on TikTok how he gets back at customers who exhibit “poor behavior”, such as not waiting and seating themselves.

Dylan Carlino, who goes by ‘dylanpcarlino‘ on the social media platform, frequently shares his experiences working as a server at a Texas restaurant.

Most notably, Dylan revealed the “favorite part” of his job is “punishing people” for misbehaving and ignoring the restaurant’s policies – for example, not waiting to be seated, or bringing in their own drinks.

Taking advantage of the given “opportunity for revenge”, Dylan shared some of the ways he uses these situations to teach customers a lesson.

When people come and sit in Dylan’s section “without talking to anybody” to find out which tables are available, the server shared he’ll “just let them sit there for 20 minutes.”

Instead of going to take their order, Dylan waits for these customers to grab his attention and mention how they haven’t been served, only for him to respond: “Nobody’s helped you? There’s dirty plates? What are you talking about, you guys already ate?”

If the guests point out the plates aren’t theirs, Dylan asks whether they seated themselves – forcing them to admit they ignored the restaurant’s policy.

“That’s not how restaurants work,” their vindictive server then supposedly informs them, before adding, “Get up, we have to go talk to the hostess, there’s a 30-minute wait.”

Another example of “what a consequence looks like” included telling pancake-craving customers that the restaurant had “just [run] out of the batter” as “breakfast ended six minutes ago” when they brought in their own coffees to the establishment.

And for commenters on Dylan’s TikToks upset that he might still expect a tip after “punishing” customers, he clarified the assumption that any gratuity might be given was already out the door once the restaurant rules were ignored.

“You can go ahead and keep your 15% tip, keep your six bucks, I don’t need it,” Dylan said, stating that the chance to enact his revenge was “so much more valuable than money.”

While Dylan’s job title might be “server”, he has appointed himself the duties of “judge, jury, executioner” at his restaurant.