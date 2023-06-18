Food YouTuber leaves viewers confused after pretending to eat her meals

YouTuber Jennifer Ngo has gone viral for posting mukbang videos and food reviews without ever taking a single bite.

YouTube and TikTok viewers alike have become monumentally confused about how there is a creator doing food reviews without even tasting the cuisine.

Influencer Jennifer Ngo has been seen shaking lemons over plates rather than squeezing them, taking fake bites of food, and even letting the soup spill back into the bowl while reviewing meals.

While she is primarily known for her beauty tips, reaction videos, and vlog content, she has now taken the world of Short form videos by storm with her hilarious “non-eating” food critiques.

Jennifer Ngo doesn’t seem to taste the foods she reviews

In Ngo’s video titled “EVERYTHING I ATE AT THE FAIR“, she rates the food with a 1-10 rating after “trying” each of the fair foods. It is quite obvious from the beginning that she is not even attempting to make it look like she is eating the food, which has made commenters and fans of hers quite confused.

In her video “Lobster Roll Stitch”, she can be seen shaking a lemon over the top of her sandwich rather than squeezing it, which apparently enraged a few viewers. One commented “Bro, she’s not even eating it. She got me Trippin bro.” and another says “Bro the girl did not even take a bite in that f***** sandwich.”

Whether the content is purposely made this way as a comedic take on food critics, or she just so happened to find something funny that stuck with her viewers, we may never know. Some believe Ngo not eating the foods in the videos might have something to do with a cosmetic surgery she received when she was born.

Though this is pure speculation, it is worth noting that Ngo did comment on the surgery she had as a child in a recent interview, where she stated her lip was ripped on one side after birth and had to be sewn back together.

On the other hand, she’s been seen in recent videos actually eating the food, leaving viewers even more confused as to her motivations. Many in the comments on a video of her eating some food from Olive Garden had commenters happy to see her eating the food in front of her.