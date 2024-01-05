Florida man sues Dunkin’ after exploding toilet leaves him covered in poo

A Florida man is suing Dunkin’ Donuts for $100,000 after he was reportedly injured by an exploding toilet in the popular coffee chain.

Dunkin’ (formerly known as Dunkin’ Donuts) is a prominent American coffee chain that’s gone viral for its recent collaborations with high-profile celebrities and influencers like rapper Ice Spice and TikTok star Charli D’Amelio.

However, one Dunkin’ location in central Florida is seeing an ‘explosive’ surge in attention after a male customer experienced an unfortunate incident in its bathroom.

Paul Keroac is seeking $100,000 in damages after he claims a Dunkin’ toilet in Winter Park, Florida exploded on him a year ago, causing “severe and long term injuries.”

Unsplash.com: Isabella Fischer A Florida man is suing Dunkin’ for $100,000 after an exploding toilet left him with “severe and long term injuries.”

According to reports from ABC News, the explosion covered Keroac in all manner of “human feces, urine, and debris.” Keroac says he sought help from store staff after the alleged explosion, with one employee claiming they were aware of issues with the toilet prior to the ordeal.

Keroac is now looking to sue the location for negligence in a lawsuit filed on Wednesday, January 3, a year after the situation initially took place.

While the lawsuit, obtained by ABC News, didn’t contain many details about the explosion, it does state that Keroac suffered “bodily injury” and is requesting both counseling and mental health care as a result of the incident.

This is far from the latest ‘crappy’ ordeal to go viral as of late. In September 2023, a plane was forced to make an emergency landing after a passenger suffered from what was described by the pilot as “biohazard” diarrhea that dribbled down the aisles of the craft, causing a major stink.