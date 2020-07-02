FaZe Clan release statement addressing Rain's troubling Tweets

FaZe co-founder Nordan ‘FaZe Rain’ Shat has drawn considerable concern from fans over the past few weeks due to his worrying posts on social media, and the organization itself has finally released a statement addressing the matter.

While Rain has opened up about his struggles with mental health in the past, the YouTuber began to worry his viewers after taking to Twitter to announce he’d been kicked out of the FaZe Clan content house.

Advertisement

Claiming his “sad boy energy is too high,” the star later alleged that he had been "left on the streets,” but clarified he held no ill will toward members of the group over the situation.

“FaZe is treating me so f**king unfair,” Shat claimed. “After everything I did for you? After letting you not pay me back for five years and let it slide? F**K YOU.”

Advertisement

FaZe is treating me so fucking unfair



After everything I did for you? After letting you not pay me back for 5 years and let it slide? FUCK YOU



I’ve never been fucked over harder. NEVER. — Nordan (@FaZe_Rain) June 4, 2020

While Rain and Banks seemed to come to an agreement on a live-in nurse situation for the YouTuber, Shat went on to post several concerning videos to Instagram live — as well as a few Twitter posts seemingly admitting to drug use.

“NO MORE DRUGS, I’M DONE,” Rain wrote. “ONCE I GET MY APARTMENT AND I’M CLEAN, YOU WILL SEE ONE OF THE HARDEST WORKING PEOPLE ON EARTH. F**K DRUGS.”

NO MORE DRUGS IM DONE — Nordan (@FaZe_Rain) July 1, 2020

ONCE I GET MY APARTMENT AND IM CLEAN, YOU WILL SEE ONE OF THE HARDEST WORKING PEOPLE ON EARTH.



FUCK DRUGS. — Nordan (@FaZe_Rain) July 1, 2020

On July 1, FaZe published a statement addressing the subject, asking fans for privacy in regards to Rain’s struggles and clarifying that they have been attempting to seek professional help for him.

Advertisement

“We are asking for privacy and compassion while we try to help Nordan through a difficult time,” the statement reads. “FaZe Clan does not condone his behavior and use of illegal drugs, and we have been working relentlessly to get him professional help.”

We love Nordan very much and simply ask that the media and our fans only contribute positive words and respect during this time. For anyone struggling with drugs or their mental health, please call the following hotline:



1-800-662-HELP (4357) — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) July 1, 2020

“We love Nordan very much and simply ask that the media and our fans only contribute positive words and respect during this time,” they continued, including a hotline for readers undergoing struggles with drugs and mental health.

Fans have expressed concern and support for Rain in wake of FaZe’s statement, and are standing by for further information as one of the internet’s most beloved content creators walks the road to recovery.

Advertisement

If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts, or know anyone that is, and you would like to talk to someone, please reach out and call the Suicide Prevention Helpline 1-800-273-8255 (USA) or the Samaritans 116-123 (UK).