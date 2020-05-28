Banks responds after Rain is "kicked out" of FaZe house

FaZe co-owner Nordan ‘FaZe Rain’ Shat has been ‘kicked out’ of the FaZe Clan house as stated in a series of Tweets, with co-founder Ricky Banks responding to the issue after a fan claimed he was removed due to mental health issues.

Shat revealed the situation in a string of Tweets on May 28, breaking the news and claiming that his “sad boy energy” was “too high.”

This understandably incited a wave of concern from fans, which Rain addressed in a follow-up Tweet shortly thereafter.

“It’s 100% my fault,” he wrote. “Don’t blame FaZe. Just need to figure myself out. I love you all and I’m sorry to everyone I hurt.”

Rain went on to respond to a fan, who asked, “Bro are you serious? Please tell me you’re okay right now.”

“Yes,” he replied. “And no, I’m not okay.”

Another fan seemed to accuse FaZe of kicking Rain out of the house due to mental health problems — an accusation Banks was quick to shut down in a Tweet reply.

“You’re a f**king moron and have no clue what you’re talking about,” Banks hit back. “You don’t know even 1% of what Rain’s dealing with or going through right now. Kick rocks with that s**t.”

While full details of the situation have yet to be revealed, this isn’t the first time concern has been raised regarding Rain’s mental health, by far; the FaZe co-founder sparked worry among viewers after publishing a string of Tweets in October 2019, writing that he didn’t “want to be alive anymore.”

Rain has also been open about his struggles with mental health issues in the past, explaining his struggle with depression in a soul-baring YouTube video in summer 2018 after taking an extensive break from the platform.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AT4FQK6ZZGo

This also wouldn’t be the first time a FaZe member has been seemingly barred from living in the house, either, with Blaze claiming that he “wasn’t asked” to move in due to fellow members finding better success and happiness by living on their own.

For now, fans are standing by for further details as Rain receives an outpouring of support from fans in wake of a development that has caught everyone off guard.

Stay tuned to Dexerto for further updates on this story.