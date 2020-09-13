TikTok star Peyton Coffee facing backlash for erasing her 'fan wall'

Hawaiian influencer Peyton Coffee has attracted backlash from fans after her Snapchat story showed her painting over her 'fan wall'.

As explained in a video by TikTok user @tylersenglishproject, fans had been sending Coffee gifts over the past two years in order to have their account handles written on her wall in return.

In the comments, a lot of fans expressed their upset over Coffee painting over that wall, with one user even accusing the star of "using her followers for money", whilst another demanding she "refund people money".

The video also led to fans sharing some negative experiences with Coffee. One commenter described how after buying Peyton a gift, the influencer subsequently unfollowed her.

However, many fans have also moved to defend Coffee, with some users pointing out that the reason she was painting the wall was that the family was moving.

Meanwhile, other users demanded angry fans get some perspective, with one commenter noting: "It's her wall... y'all need to grow up [sic]."

The original poster of the TikTok, on the other hand, is sticking to his guns. He said in a comment: "No hate for Payton, she seems sweet, but she didn't have to post this."

This isn't the first time Peyton Coffee has attracted criticism and trolling over the way she approaches her followers. She was previously mocked for posting a TikTok appealing for more followers, describing how she was 'so close' to 13 million followers despite, at the time, being 700,000 followers away.

One commenter quipped, "I mean you're a lot closer 12M to 13M so we could bring you back down if we really tried", while another user said, "By the time you hit 13M, this trend is gonna be over.

Who is Peyton Coffee?

For the Coffees, it would appear that being an influencer runs in the family. Peyton is the daughter of influencer and family vlogger Jason Coffee, who boasts 20.4 million TikTok followers as well as a million on Instagram.

As well as regularly featuring in her father's content with her brother Caleb, Peyton has branched out to become a social media personality in her own right.

Although she lags behind her father by 13 million followers on TikTok, she has overtaken him on Instagram, with her own account boasting 2.7 million followers.

Peyton is yet to respond to those criticizing her for painting over her 'fan wall', so it remains to be seen what her stance is on what many people view to be a controversial move.