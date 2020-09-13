Tana Mongeau slammed for hypocrisy after going to influencer party

Social media personality Tana Mongeau is in hot water after she uploaded pictures of her at a party, despite an apology for similar actions earlier in July where she claimed that it was a “careless and irresponsible action.”

Influencer parties have been a huge topic of conversation in recent months, with social media stars flocking to large gatherings and breaking regulations, all while uploading it to the internet for the world to see.

One of the more highly criticized parties was Bryce Hall’s 21st birthday, where over a hundred influencers gathered in the Sway House in close proximity. The outrage was so significant that the LA mayor got involved, and shut off the electricity at Bryce Hall’s personal residence as a punishment for his recklessness.

Tana had been called out online in late July for similar rule-breaking parties, with influencers such as Tyler Oakley imploring her and other influencers to take responsibility for their actions.

She quickly issued an apology in which she called partying in this current time “careless and irresponsible.” She also said “I fully hold myself accountable for this and will be staying inside. Actions like that don’t deserve a platform and I want to fully apologize and be better than this.”

living proof tana mongeau only says what she thinks people want to hear and doesn’t truly mean her words ✨ pic.twitter.com/ehTyGy2q3R — positiviᵗᵉᵃ (@TeaSpillYT) September 13, 2020

While some fans may have been hopeful that she’d seen the error of her ways, little over a month later on September 12 she began uploading pictures onto social media that showed she was at a party for influencer Alexa Adams.

Peep the balloons for proof (and it looks like it got packed) pic.twitter.com/0DM6iB7y94 — Spill Sesh (@spillseshYT) September 13, 2020

One Twitter user said “she doesn’t believe a word out of her own mouth or know how to take actual accountability for her own actions.”

We been knew. Anyone who still believes her should definitely get a reality check. She apologizes to take the heat off of her, she doesn’t believe a word out of her own mouth or know how to take actual accountability for her own actions. — Christina (@confzzledkittie) September 13, 2020

Another said “deplatform Tana. Like she says herself, she doesn’t deserve it so give her what she asks for” commenting on the reversal of her original apology. She has yet to address the backlash.

DEPLATFORM TANA. LIKE SHE SAYS HERSELF, SHE DOESNT DESERVE IT SO GIVE HER WHAT SHE ASKS FOR — chewiehobbs (@soomieobb) September 13, 2020

While the vast majority of people seemed to be frustrated with Tana, there were also some that supported her.

Did everyoneforgot she’s human. Like a 22 year old human navigating through a pandemic like the rest of us? Like have y’all really not gone anywhere for 6 months? You’re still in the house??? Why is she effecting you’re moods so much? I’m confused. — Lindsey Lee (@SuebobMua) September 13, 2020

Ya’ll so petty. Let her live — Miztykidz (@miztykidz) September 13, 2020

Tana Mongeau is an influencer who has over 5 million subscribers on YouTube. While her outgoing personality and don’t-care attitude has been instrumental to her success, it has also been detrimental to her career, and landed her in several controversies.