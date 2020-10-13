 Fake Lady Gaga tweet trashing Gabbie Hanna goes viral - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Fake Lady Gaga tweet trashing Gabbie Hanna goes viral

Published: 13/Oct/2020 21:19

by Brent Koepp
gabbie hanna lady gaga
YouTube: Gabbie Hanna / BTWF Channel Kindness

Share

Gabbie Hanna Lady Gaga

A fake tweet of Lady Gaga trashing YouTuber Gabbie Hanna went viral on social media. Users were tricked into thinking the Grammy Award-winning artist had mocked the influencer over her looks.

Lady Gaga is not only one of the top artists in the world with countless number one singles and 11 Grammy wins, she also boasts over 82 million followers on her Twitter account.

On October 10, the singer went viral on the social media platform when she appeared to trash YouTuber Gabbie Hanna with a harsh tweet. Thing is, the post was 100% fake.

gabbie hannaGabbie Hanna in her latest music video “Call Me Crazy.”

Fake Lady Gaga tweet mocking Gabbie Hanna goes viral

The whole firestorm started on October 10 when Gabbie Hanna tweeted out a side-by-side photo of herself and the pop star. The YouTuber compared her latest look to Gaga, stating, “twinning!! <3”

Not long after, the post exploded on Twitter, attracting both fans and critics. Before being deleted by the influencer, the tweet had received thousands of retweets and replies.

The YouTuber then went viral when a Gaga fan posted a fake tweet of the chart-topping singer supposedly reacting to Hanna’s comparison. “When an uglee stranger calls you twin. No B**ch,” the fake message read. Thousands of users retweeted the image, with many believing it to be real.

fake lady gaga tweet
Twitter: @EnigmaticGaga
A fake Lady Gaga tweet trashing Gabbie Hanna went viral.

The fake tweet even contained a “response” from Katy Perry. Despite being a joke, the image took off on Twitter. At the time of writing, the post has over 389.k likes and 44.8k retweets.

This isn’t the first time the YouTube personality has brought up looking like Gaga. On Instagram, Hanna posted a story video where she claimed fans had been comparing her to the star lately. “I’ve been getting this a lot. People have not stopped saying ‘I’m getting Lady Gaga vibes. Oh my, god I thought this was Lady Gaga,'” she said.

Even though the tweet was clearly fake, some Twitter users actually thought it was real. Critics that knew it was a joke retweeted the image out of not being a fan of the influencer’s comparison.

If nothing else, the story is a good example of how even a troll post can quickly go viral on social media. It’s also a cautionary tale to stay away from making comparisons, as it can backfire spectacularly.

Gaming

Best Amazon Prime Day Gaming deals (US & UK)

Published: 13/Oct/2020 12:07 Updated: 13/Oct/2020 19:48

by Calum Patterson
Amazon

Share

Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is finally upon us, which means it’s one of the best times to get your hands on those gaming products that you’ve been looking forward to adding to your arsenal. Here are some of the best deals on Amazon Prime today in the gaming world.

Amazon Prime Day is finally upon us. For those who don’t know, once a year Amazon puts out some insane deals on all sorts of products. One of the main grabs on that day, however, are tech products. More specifically, gaming products are highly sought after – and for good reason. Any chance to get your hands on an expensive gaming console or TV at a lower price is bound to bring some anticipation.

Advertisement

But what are some of the best deals, you might ask? What have the biggest discounts or what now has the best value? Here are the best gaming deals during Amazon Prime Day for both the US and the UK on October 13 and 14, 2020, broken down by each specific category.

Note that prices are subject to change, and some of these items may go out of stock fast.

Advertisement

Jump to a specific category:

US

UK

Advertisement

US Edition

Best PlayStation 4 deals (US)

Last of Us 2 on PS4

Best Xbox One deals (US)

Madden NFL 21

Best PC deals (US)

Advertisement

Gigabyte Motherboard

Samsung NVME SSD

Best Nintendo Switch deals (US)

Best Accessories deals (US)

Advertisement

Razer huntsman keyboard

Razer Nari headset

UK Edition

Best PlayStation 4 deals (UK)

Best Xbox One deals (UK)

Best PC deals (UK)

Best Nintendo Switch deals (UK)

Best Accessories deals (UK)

If you don’t see your favorite item on the list of deals today, not a problem. Remember, both Black Friday and Cyber Monday are a little over a month out, so if you didn’t get your hands on your favorite item here, you may have a chance to try again in just a few weeks.

Links on this page are affiliate links, if you buy through these links, we may receive a small commission.