ExtraEmily disgusts viewers after eating uncooked chicken live on Twitch stream

Streamer ExtraEmily disgusted her fans on her Twitch stream, where she was seen eating raw chicken despite viewers telling her to stop.

Good food is subjective. It’s common knowledge that not everyone will like the same food as you. But when several people tell you not to eat something, you should probably listen to them. ExtraEmily did not do this.

In a recent stream, Emily, who recently had the police called on her, ate food live on Twitch as she wanted to compare one-star Chinese food to five-star Chinese food. The result? Emily eating chicken despite her viewers’ warnings.

Article continues after ad

Emily didn’t believe that the chicken was raw

Viewers were disgusted by what they saw

As she tried some fried chicken covered in sauce from the one-star Chinese food place, viewers quickly warned her that the food was not properly cooked

“The chicken is pretty soft. Nice and chewy,” Emily described the food after taking her first bite.

Fans were immediately disgusted at what they saw, telling the streamer that the chicken was raw.

However, Emily didn’t believe them as she one again held up the piece of chicken she’d just taken a bite of and said: “It’s not raw. This is cooked.

Article continues after ad

“It looks weird on camera but I’m pretty sure it’s cooked.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

She brushed it off and continued to take a bite out of another piece of chicken.

People on Reddit discussed the clip, people are even more convinced that the piece of meat was raw.

One person wrote: “Nice and chewy is not how you describe fully cooked chicken. lmao”

Another said: “Bro that shit is actually raw.”

“Was going to say that’s just dark meat, but idk after watching a couple more times…” a third person wrote as a fourth added: “Not even close to being cooked lol.”

Article continues after ad

Why you shouldn’t eat raw chicken

If you weren’t aware, it’s a risk to eat raw chicken. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, eating raw chicken poses a serious health risk due to the presence of harmful bacteria, including Salmonella and Campylobacter, which can lead to severe foodborne illnesses. Symptoms of these illnesses range from diarrhea and abdominal cramps to more serious conditions requiring hospitalization.

Therefore, to ensure safety, it is crucial to properly cook the chicken to an internal temperature of at least 165°F (73.9°C), until the inside is evenly white, which Emily’s chicken was not.