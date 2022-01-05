Etika NFTs under fire for capitalizing on late YouTuber’s likeness

An internet group called Antila is facing severe backlash after attempting to capitalize the late YouTuber Etika’s likeness. The internet is outraged over the new NFT project titled EtikaPunks.

Desmond ‘Etika’ Amofah was a popular Nintendo YouTuber who was known for his outrageous reactions to Smash Bros. reveals and game announcements. His fans, known as the JoyCon Boys, would watch Nintendo Directs alongside him in anticipation of his excited outbursts.

However, in June of 2019, the internet lost Etika to suicide after a long battle with mental health issues. Nearly three years later, the JoyCon Boys still share their favorite reactions and moments from Etika’s career.

But the internet has, once again, found a way to tarnish the legacy of a late creator. Similar to how Stan Lee’s life work was turned into a “commemorative” NFT, so too has Etika been turned into a non-fungible token.

EtikaPunk NFTs under fire

The NFT project EtikaPunks was announced via Twitter on January 4, 2022. While the creators state that the project is meant “to commemorate Etika’s life,” the vast majority of replies have been negative.

Users are calling the EtikaPunks “disgraceful,” “gross,” and “disgusting.” Other users are calling for the account and its tweets to be reported for using the likeness of a deceased creator without consent from the person’s family.

One of the EtikaPunk NFTs pictures a crudely-drawn Amofah in front of a bridge. Users speculate that this is meant to represent the Manhattan Bridge which Etika was believed to have jumped from causing his death.

Another NFT depicts Etika as a “simian species” while holding a banana. Many fans call these specific NFTs “racist” and “disrespectful.”

When visiting the EitkaPunks page on Rarible, the project expresses their project is not “officially affiliated with Etika or his family.” At the time of reporting, there are zero bids on any of the three NFTs currently for sale.

For an example of how to properly commemorate the life of a creator, check out this Smash Bros mod that adds Etika as a playable character.