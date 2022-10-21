Ethan Klein claims “white supremacists” are to blame for his YouTube ban

Jacob is the Deputy UK Editor for Dexerto and Call of Duty esports specialist with a BA (Hons) 2:1 in English Literature & Creative Writing. Previously served as Editor at GINX TV. Jacob has twice been nominated as Reporter of the Year at the UK Esports Awards. Contact: [email protected]

Ethan Klein of H3H3 Productions has been handed a one-week suspension on YouTube, and has blamed “white supremacists” for successfully lobbying the platform to earn him a ban for anti-Semitism.

Klein — who is Jewish himself — has had frequent disagreements with names all across the internet, especially when stepping into the political ground and discussing global societal issues.

During an episode of his Leftovers podcast with Twitch streamer Hasan ‘HasanAbi’ Piker, Klein said that he “hopes Ben [Shapiro] gets gassed first” if there was to be another Holocaust, later claiming that it was a “joke” against the Daily Wire reporter.

After mass appeals from shocked viewers, Klein was handed a one-week suspension from the platform, and took to Twitter to voice his frustration.

“A few white supremacists successfully lobbied YouTube to suspend me, a Jewish dual citizen of Israel & USA, for anti-semitism,” he said. “Ben Shapiro & friends can virtue signal all they want but ultimately they are the ones platforming dangerous anti-semites. All I did was point it out.”

He continued: “The people reporting me, excepting Ben, are tiki torch-carrying, white Christian nationalists. They do not give a f**k about anti-semitism or Jewish people. They revel in the fact that YouTube and other institutions are so quick to act on bad faith & malicious outrage.

“They are currently the greatest beneficiaries of cancel culture, identity politics, and moral outrage. It’s incredible that they have become the party of “free speech” while decrying and lobbying for my deplatforming.”

Shapiro responded to Klein’s ban, saying that he “doesn’t believe Ethan Klein should be suspended from YouTube for his awful garbage,” but that he will “shed no tears for a person who has routinely engaged in the cancelation of others.”

Klein went on to apologize to fans of the podcast, saying that he “hates we’ll miss a week of the show because of another stupid joke,” but confirmed that another episode will go live on Friday, October 28 for Halloween.