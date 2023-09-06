Ethan Hawke “couldn’t care less” about directing daughter’s sex scenes in upcoming film

Ethan Hawke has revealed that he “couldn’t care less” when directing daughter Maya’s sex scenes in the upcoming film Wildcat.

Uma Thurman and Hawke were married from 1998 to 2005 and had two children together – Maya and Levon. Stranger Things fans may recognize Maya for playing Robin in the popular Netflix series, following in the acting footsteps of her parents.

When she’s not investigating mysteries in Hawkins, Indiana, Maya portrays American novelist Flannery O’Connor in Wildcat. The biographical drama was also directed and co-written by her dad alongside Shelby Gaines.

Ethan recently discussed how it felt directing the film’s sex scenes featuring his daughter, and it wasn’t what people expected.

Ethan Hawke felt “comfortable” directing daughter’s sex scenes

In an interview with Variety, Hawke revealed that it wasn’t an issue being present during Maya’s intimate scenes. “We were so comfortable with it. I couldn’t care less,” Ethan said.

“We made sure to have an intimacy coordinator on set for them. So that they felt safe and comfortable and not like they were being spied on,” Maya remarked regarding her co-stars. “… by some creepy dad,” Ethan added.

In addition to Hawke, Wildcat stars Laura Linney, Philip Ettinger, and Rafael Casal, among other actors.

“Before we started… everyone was asking me, ‘Are you nervous to work with your dad?’ I hadn’t thought to be,” Maya revealed. The Stranger Things star then called her father a “massive teacher” who she enjoys working with on films.

“I started thinking, ‘What am I not seeing? What am I missing?’” he shared. “But this is our safe place.”

Wildcat’s world premiere was held at the 50th Telluride Film Festival on September 1, 2023. It will be shown at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival on September 11.