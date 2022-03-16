Emiru reveals why she and Mizkif were pulled over by police

Twitch star Emily ‘Emiru’ Schunk explained why she got pulled over by police while driving around fellow star streamer Matthew ‘Mizkif’ Rinaudo, who in the moment was completely shocked.

Emiru and Mizkif have become incredibly close since she moved into Miz’s streaming house.

The two have streamed together on Twitch quite often since the move, and Emiru even signed onto Mizkif’s streamer organization One True King in what she called, “everything I ever wanted.”

Now, Emiru shared a story about the two hanging out off-stream which led to them being pulled over by the police.

Emiru and Mizkif get pulled over by police

The streamer and cosplayer was driving with Mizkif when she was signaled to pull over by police.

“This cop starts flashing his lights behind me,” Emiru explained, ‘and I was like ‘Oh my God! What did I do, I’m not even speeding this time!’ And as soon as I get pulled over the cops like, ‘Can I see your license and scan the barcode?’, and Miz’s like, ‘Is this stolen car?!'”

She then revealed the actual reason she got pulled over by the police officer: “It was because my brake lights were out. I didn’t get a ticket or anything. He was like, ‘Get that s**t fixed.'”

Luckily for Emiru she walked away with a mere warning from the officer to get her brake lights fixed, and won’t have to pay the ticket the offense usually brings.

Although she got off scot-free, she certainly shocked Mizkif in the process.