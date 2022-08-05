Elon Musk reveals he was drug tested by government after Joe Rogan podcast

Tesla founder Elon Musk has revealed that he was routinely drug tested by the federal government after his appearance on the Joe Rogan podcast, with concerns from them that he was actually a drug addict.

Musk’s appearance on the Joe Rogan podcast has become one of the most popular videos online, with endless memes coming from the two smoking weed together.

While Musk had already earned himself a certain level of celebrity and popularity, the podcast with Rogan only helped to skyrocket him to superstar status online, and that definitely hasn’t been hurt by his ascent to becoming the richest man in the world.

As a viral sensation, everything he does is watched like a hawk, so when he appeared on Rogan’s podcast, everyone — including the authorities — were on high alert.

In his appearance on the Full Send podcast, he revealed the extent of it to the NELK Boys, explaining that the federal government were seriously concerned after the episode aired.

“It was pretty nutty, actually,” he explained. “I had to have random drug tests after that to prove that I’m not a drug addict. SpaceX has federal government contracts, and it was still illegal federally, so the SpaceX competitors were like ‘Hey why aren’t you doing anything?’ … I got drug tested for everything.”

At the time of writing, the Joe Rogan Experience podcast with Elon Musk has racked up over 60 million views since it first went live in September 2018.

It’s unclear for how long Musk was being tested after his appearance, but it would appear he was clean and didn’t cause any alarm bells for the federal government, or else we would no doubt have heard about it.

Weed was made legal in California — where Rogan’s podcast studio was at the time of recording — two years prior to the episode being filmed, though since it was still federally illegal, that’s why it became a cause of concern for them and his competitors.