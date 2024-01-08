Dumpster diver goes viral after mall security calls cops on her

A dumpster diver has gone viral after sharing her “worst mall security encounter ever,” which ultimately resulted in the police being called.

While it has been around for decades, the rise of TikTok has seen dumpster diving gain a massive following in recent years.

Dozens of people are openly sharing their trash dive finds, documenting their adventures, and spreading awareness surrounding businesses’ excessive and needless waste.

However, one dumpster diver recently ran into trouble when mall security called the police on her for ‘criminal trespassing’.

Ella Rose, who goes by ‘GlamourDDive‘ online, was dumpster diving at a mall when the incident occurred, filming herself scavenging the “loaded” bin.

“Security here is super strict so I’m [going to] hurry up,” she can be heard saying in the video. However, Ella revealed via voiceover that she did fail to do so; “I didn’t hurry up because there’s so much stuff in here… it took me so long and I just kept digging. At this point, I saw their lights, so I knew they were coming to confront.”

Sure enough, two security guards soon arrived. But while Ella expected them to simply request she leave, they informed her they would instead be calling the police as she had been caught there before.

When officers arrived at the scene, however, they were far less phased by the ordeal. One officer told Ella, “There’s nothing wrong with what you’re doing, you’re allowed to do that. I just don’t know if they have an issue with it because it’s their property.”

After discussing with security, he told her, “They have every right to come and trespass you from here, I guess they told you before. Not a big issue, but seems like they have an issue at this point.”

“At this point, you will be criminally trespassed so you’re not allowed here for a year. After that, you’re more than welcome to come back,” he continued. “Yeah, I’m sorry about that — anywhere else you’re fine.”

Viewers gushed over the police officer’s “chill” response in the comments, with one writing, “The cop is a whole vibe.”

