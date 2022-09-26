Dude Perfect reveal $100m HQ design with 30-story tower

The sports comedy YouTube channel Dude Perfect has announced that they are working on the construction of a headquarters for their future projects.

Dude Perfect started as a group of friends recording incredible trick shots for various sports. It’s now exploded into an empire so big that it needs its own corporate headquarters.

The group, whose YouTube channel has over 58 million subscribers, has since moved past merely doing trick shots to collaborating with sports stars from Aaron Rogers to Chris Paul and even Serena Williams.

They’ve also launched a mobile game, done live tours, and started their own show, called ‘The Dude Perfect Show’, which aired for two seasons. But the future for the gang looks even bigger, so they’ll need a big office for all those plans.

Dude Perfect announces plans for massive headquarters

YouTube: Dude Perfect The Dude Perfect crew announces plans for a massive head quarters.

According to a report in the Sports Business Journal, Dude Perfect has plans to create a massive headquarters in the next few years and has already begun searching for partner cities to begin construction.

The campus will not only function as the corporate headquarters but also an entertainment destination where fans can attempt their own improbably trick shots in the proposed 330-foot high tower, which is as tall as a 30-story building.

The campus will also feature outdoor attractions and a massive two-acre outdoor park space for gatherings, as well as several interior attractions. The project’s cost could reportedly reach nine figures, according to the article.

Dude Perfect co-founder Coby Cotton said of the proposed headquarters “[o]ur vision has always been to create a destination where families could just have an absolute blast in a very unique way.”

Cotton also confirmed to Sports Business Journal that they are considering several cities as potential locations for the HQ.

The group’s current headquarters are in Frisco, Texas and the group would apparently like to stay in the state, as it is where all the co-founders hail from.

According to the architect, however, cities like Los Angeles and Atlanta have already reached out about a partnership.

While even announcing the destination of this massive endeavor is still years away, let alone when ground would be broken, it’s still exciting for fans of Dude Perfect, who will get to play like their heroes someday soon.