Drake surprises Twitch streamer Adin Ross with phone call while live

Rap superstar Drake surprised popular Twitch streamer Adin Ross with a random phone call while he was live streaming, and the reaction was priceless.

Drake is by far one of the biggest names in the music industry, with close to 65M monthly listeners on Spotify alone.

However, recently the certified lover boy has joined the gambling meta on the Amazon-owned platform Twitch after getting himself involved with popular online gambling site Stake.

Now after streaming himself and with other top gamblers on the platform such as Trainwrecks, the 35-year-old surprised Twitch streamer Adin Ross with a phone call.

Drake surprises Adin Ross on stream

During Adin’s broadcast on August 24, the Twitch star answered the phone to a familiar voice. “Yo, I heard you want to smoke with me, what’s up bro?” the anonymous caller said.

“Wait, who is this,” Adin replied, before realizing it was the popular rapper on the other end of the line. “Drake!” he exclaimed.

“Aubrey, you know you’re my Stake co-worker,” the streamer said nervously while trying to make conversation. “I know, I know, they’re cooking me right now bro I’m not gonna lie,” Drake replied.

“Yo Aubrey, uhm it’s nice to finally meet you, bro,” Adin added, with the rapper responding “It’s nice to meet you too, I’m happy for you.”

The conversation then got a little weird, as Adin tried to resonate with the 35-year-old Canadian rap star by noting how they’re both Jewish.

“It’s cool because we’re both Jewish, you know?” Adin said. “Let me know whenever you wanna, you know, gamble.”

The conversation shortly ended after that. It’s unknown if we’ll see Drake and Adin hit the casino together on stream, but fans would definitely love to see.